The importance of sleep is not unknown to us. Still, a few people compromise on their sleep almost daily keeping their health at stake. Milind Soman understands its consequences and that is why he took to his Instagram account to raise awareness about the significance of sleep. Here's what his post says.

“Most of the time we don’t realise that sleep is important. As important as food and exercise. And just as food should be natural and exercise should be regular, so sleep should be restful. Not at odd hours, not disturbed, but at the right time, in the right environment and with the right mindset. Only then can we hope to be healthy, with our minds and bodies functioning as they are meant to. Only then can we deal with stress effectively. In today’s times I must remind myself to switch off all gadgets, calm my mind and prepare myself to sleep well. Maybe even meditate and breathe mindfully for a few moments so that I can get my restful sleep. It needs that focus. Its that important.”

Importance of Good Sleep

Not getting enough sleep is linked to obesity, which can further cause various heart-related ailments. If you are trying to lose weight, you must have a good sleep daily as doing that will help you eat fewer calories. A disturbance in sleep disrupts your appetite hormones and causes poor appetite regulation. Additionally, sleeping for at least 7-8 hours every day can improve your concentration and productivity.

