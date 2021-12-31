Don’t we all love to procrastinating workouts and these never-ending work from home schedule has taken a serious hit on our fitness routine. Are looking for some fitness inspiration in 2022? Are Bollywood stars, the fittest of em’ all? While the job profile mandates a good physique, “good” means different things to different people… but the importance of staying in shape is common to all. These celebrities motivate you to go to the gym and work for the body you desire in the new year:Also Read - Swara Bhasker Just Wore Embellished Sneakers With Her Lehenga

Milind Soman, known for his cross country sprints is the choice of most sports brands for a reason, he takes his fitness seriously. Soman has maintained his health, and always finds a way to work out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Hrithik Roshan, front lines a sportswear brand because he’s a firm believer in keeping it fit and fabulous! The star never misses a gym session because it is such a vital aspect of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Salman Khan the original muscle man of Bollywood is also kind enough to help his colleagues and inspire new entrants to transform their bodies. Salman himself, has been dedicated to a training regimen for over a decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Sonu Sood demonstrates how relaxing working out can be and claims rope chairs are incredibly comfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Tiger Shroff knows that along with the gym, abs are made in the kitchen. The young star follows a strict diet and never fails to keep up with his gym routine between film shoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Varun Dhawan is known for sharing his gym sessions with his followers on social media, always evolving a new physique as is demanded by the character he plays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Ayushmann Khurrana continues to gain popularity with his fitness updates for his upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Shahid Kapoor, the chocolaty boy of the industry, keeps his focus on his work, his family and working out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Take a cue from these celebrities to kick-start your fitness journey in 2022!

(With inputs from IANS)