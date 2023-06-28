Home

Fleeing Sluggish in Morning? 5 Energy-Boosting Foods to Avoid Day-Time Drag

Including these 5 foods in your diet can prevent daytime fatigue and increase your energy levels.

Are you someone that needs multiple coffees or energy drinks to get you through the morning? Resorting to processed foods with added sugar for high dose of energy will only make you feel worse. Natural whole foods can provide the instant boost we need to keep us feeling light and energized. Fresh seasonable fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamins and minerals flood your body with nutrients and help sustain throughout the day. So, If you are looking to avoid daytime fatigue and boost your energy levels, incorporating the right foods into your diet can make a significant difference. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares some energy-boosting foods that can help you avoid daytime drag.

Bananas are a notable source of vitamin B6, which is involved in converting food into energy. Vitamin B6 helps your body metabolize carbohydrates and fuels energy production. Magnesium is another mineral found in bananas that contributes to energy production. Quinoa is a complex carbohydrate that contains a good amount of dietary fiber. Complex carbohydrates are broken down slowly by the body, providing a steady and sustained release of energy Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics that support a healthy gut environment and aid in digestion. By promoting efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, probiotics indirectly contribute to maintaining stable energy levels. When choosing yogurt for an energy boost, opt for plain or Greek yogurt without added sugars. Chia seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy thanks to carb content, healthy fats, and filling fiber. Steel-cut oats are a whole grain and contain complex carbohydrates and are high in dietary fiber, including both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber slows down digestion, providing a more prolonged release of energy and preventing energy crashes

