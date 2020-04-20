Coronavirus has created a medical emergency worldwide that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Though government is trying its best to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and common people are also taking adequate measures, novel coronavirus is affecting more and more people every day. Currently, clinical trials are going on in certain countries and scientists are showing hope that we may get an effective vaccine against coronavirus by September. Until then, we need to reduce our risk of getting the infection. We all know that elderly, those with some chronic condition, and children are at high risk of being infected by COVID-19. This is because their immune systems are weak and not able to effectively fight against pathogens. Here we will talk about protecting your baby from this novel virus. Here are some hygiene rules that can help you in this regard. Also Read - Some People Deliberately Pushing Secular-communal Narrative in Fight Against COVID-19: Javadekar

Wash Your Hands

Needless to say, you should wash your hands after touching any surface especially if you have come from outside. Washing should not be done just for the sake of it. Doctors suggest cleaning hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap. Also, do not unnecessarily touch your mouth, nose, and eyes. Touching your baby with dirty hands can put her on risk of getting infections.

Keep Your Baby’s Hands Clean

Kids have a habit of sucking their fingers and taking everything in their mouth. In that case, if her hands won't be clean or things around her will be dirty, she may get infected by certain pathogens.

Keep Your Baby’s Clothes Clean

It is advised to clean your baby’s clothes separately with cleaning agent that does not contain allergens. Washing them with a detergent that contains added bleach, phosphorus, or silicates, can cause skin irritation in babies. Make sure you change your kid’s diaper every 3 hours. Also, replace her bath towel every 3 to 4 months.