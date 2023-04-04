Home

Food Cravings? Expert Shares Ayurvedic Tips to Control Unhealthy Food Urge

Unhealthy food cravings are a serious problem which can lead to weight gain and other health issues if not controlled.

Food Cravings: Do unhealthy food cravings frequently undermine your attempts to lose weight? It’s not just you. The desire to eat junk food is something most people struggle with. Food cravings are nothing but strong cravings for a certain, usually unhealthy food. A person may feel that they cannot fulfil their hunger until they obtain that particular food because of this urge, which might seem uncontrollable. However, succumbing to these desires might seriously interfere with your attempts to lose weight. Ayurvedic doctor and wellness coach Vara Yanamandra says, “Not all cravings are bad by nature. But if you have an unbearable craving for a specific taste or food at a specific time of the day, that is not considered normal.” She also reveals that cravings are often triggered by physical illness, nutritional abnormalities, emotional stress or behavioural norm.

8 AYURVEDIC TIPS TO CURB UNHEALTHY FOOD CRAVINGS

Cravings like sugar are often triggered by our emotional conditioning. It is important not to overlook your emotional state and stress. Eat a meal that is freshly prepared and includes all six tastes including sweet (grains or carbs), salts, sour (acidic foods), pungent digestive spices, bitter (greens), and astringent (protein). All that late munching or cravings are often due to poor sleep hygiene. Aim to hit the bed before 11 PM. Include whole carbs like vegetables, quinoa, legume, and whole grains in your diet. Instead of crash diets, switch to exercising. Practise stress management, drink warm water and sleep timely at night. Chew fennels seeds after your meal Start your meal with a sweet taste or include ghee in the first morsel of your food Walk 100 steps after your meal or sit in vajrasana Include dry ginger powder in your cooking

Follow these ayurvedic tips and tricks to control your unhealthy food cravings in no time!

