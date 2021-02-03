CBSE has released the timetable for class 10 and 12 examinations and we are sure most of the students must have already started to feel the pressure of the upcoming exams. But stress is not going to help you excel. It will only add to the anxiety that you are experiencing right now due to constant overwhelming thought of how to do well in the exam. So how to deal with it and improve your academic performance? Also Read - Short-term exercise equals big-time brain boost: study

The simplest answer is to opt for food items known for boosting brain health and improving your memory. Yes, you read that right. Foods that you eat have a significant impact on the structure and performance of your brain, which is an energy-intensive organ that requires certain nutrients to stay healthy. Providing it those vitamins and minerals can help you score good marks in your board exams. So, without wasting much time let’s straight talk about 5 brain-boosting foods every student must eat daily especially if preparing for the examination.

Berries

Being rich in antioxidants called anthocyanin, caffeic acid, catechin, and quercetin, berries can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress that are known to affect your brain’s performance. According to a study published in the journal, Neural Regeneration Research, eating berries daily can improving communication between brain cells, boost learning and memory, and reduce cognitive decline.

Nuts And Seeds

These food items contain important antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, that are linked to better brain function. Nuts and seeds contain vitamin E which prevents oxidative stress caused by free radicals in the body. A research published in the journal Nutrients has revealed that eating nuts and seeds every day can improve cognition.

Avocados

One of the healthiest food items available around us is avocados. They contain healthy unsaturated fat and support your brain health. Having avocados daily can lower the risk of cognitive decline and improve your brain performance by contributing to healthy blood flow to this organ.

Peanuts

Peanuts can keep you energized for a long due to their unsaturated fats and protein content. Peanuts have certain significant nutrients including vitamin E and resveratrol that keep the brain healthy.

Broccoli

Broccoli is low in calories and rich in dietary fiber, which is good for your brain. It contains a compound called glucosinolates which helps in reducing oxidative stress in the body and prevents brain-related diseases. Broccoli is also jam-packed with vitamin C and flavonoids. These are antioxidants known for boosting your brain health.