Food For Energy: 6 Food Items to Keep You Energetic Throughout The Day in Winter

Food For Energy: Stock up on these energizing food items to keep your energy levels high in cold weather.

Food For Energy: Eating food that keeps you energized throughout the day is one of the best strategies to live a healthy lifestyle and keep your weight in check. If you make the appropriate food choices, they can keep you healthy and energized all day. The secret is to consume meals composed of low glycemic index carbs mixed with protein and modest amounts of healthy fats in order to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “The goal is to keep your blood sugar stable and avoid those drastic spikes and dips that will leave you feeling starving and sluggish.” The nutritionist further shares food to keep you energetic throughout the day.

6 FOODS TO KEEP YOU ENERGETIC THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is loaded with protein, calcium and good fats that also keep the gut healthy. The bacteria present in it help to improve digestion and keep the body cool. Steel-Cut Oats: They contain a low glycaemic index and keep you full and give you satiety for a long time. Steel-cut oats also provide energy. Banana: Natural sugars including glucose, fructose, and sucrose are abundant in bananas. The happy food banana is high in potassium, fibre, and magnesium. They provide an energy boost soon after they are consumed. Nuts And Seeds: The energy included in nuts and seeds is released gradually throughout the day. To keep your energy levels high, munch on some toasted flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and peanuts every few hours. a good source of selenium, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and other trace minerals. Quinoa: Quinoa has a lot of vitamins and minerals, as well as a lot of protein, carbohydrates, and dietary fibre. This superfood contains a lot of carbohydrates, but it has a low glycaemic index, which means that its carbohydrates are digested slowly and can give you prolonged energy. Sprouts: The body absorbs nutrients more readily when sprouts are germinated. No sugar surges and helps with longer-lasting fullness. They contain protein and complex carbohydrates, and the iron concentration rises.