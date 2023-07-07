Mangolicious Food Festival at Cafe Delhi Heights: 12th Anniversary Edition

Home

Cafe Delhi Heights has garnered widespread recognition and success. This year, it is celebrating its 12th anniversary. The brand has established a strong presence in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Ludhiana, Bangalore, and Lucknow. Founded by Vikrant Batra and Sharad Batra, Cafe Delhi Heights is an all-day casual neighborhood cafe that delights customers with thrilling, loving, and artistic culinary experiences that cater to the diverse tastes of each city.

As food enthusiasts, we recently had the pleasure of visiting Cafe Delhi Heights during their much-awaited Mangolicious Food Festival. The moment we stepped into the cafe, we were greeted by an enticing aroma of ripe mangoes that filled the air, instantly transporting me to a tropical paradise. To kickstart our culinary journey, we decided to explore the intriguing selection of mango-infused drinks.

The Basil Mango Passionate caught the attention with its refreshing blend of fresh mango, a hint of passion fruit, and a delightful sweet and sour mix. The combination was incredibly invigorating, and the addition of soda added a fizzy twist to the drink. We also couldn’t resist trying the Wild Mango Lassi, a creamy concoction of honey, mangoes, saffron, and curd with a sprinkling of Subza seeds. It was the perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, leaving me craving for more.

Moving on to the food menu, the innovative offerings truly showcased the versatility of mangoes. The Green Mango Aam Ras, a raw mango delicacy, was a delightful burst of tangy flavors that awakened our taste buds. The Mango Chicken/Fish Salsa Verde was a winning combination of tender grilled chicken breast or grilled Sole fish steak, infused with a zesty mango salsa that added a tropical twist to every bite. The Classic Hummus with Mango Salsa offered a unique twist to the traditional dish, with the sweet and savory flavors complementing each other perfectly.

One of my favorites from the menu was the Delicious Quesadillas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and Mango salsa, these Mexican delicacies were a heavenly fusion of gooey cheese and the sweet juiciness of mangoes. The Mango Poke Bowl was a vibrant mix of sticky rice, corn, salad leaves, crunchy carrots, fresh mangoes, and sesame seeds, creating a wholesome and flavorsome meal.

We couldn’t resist trying the Mangolicious Pizza, with its thin crust adorned with fresh mango chunks and peppery rocket leaves. The combination was surprisingly delightful, as the sweetness of the mangoes balanced out the tangy tomato sauce. It was truly a unique and satisfying pizza experience.

No visit to Cafe Delhi Heights would be complete without indulging in their irresistible desserts. The Mango Cheesecake was a velvety delight that captured the essence of mangoes in every bite. The creamy texture and the luscious mango flavor left me in dessert heaven. To end on a traditional note, we savored the Mango Phirni, a rich and creamy rice pudding infused with the sweetness of mangoes. It was a nostalgic dessert that reminded me of home and left me with a satisfying smile.

Beyond the delectable food, Cafe Delhi Heights provided a vibrant and lively ambiance. The staff was attentive and friendly, making sure that every aspect of our visit was delightful.

Verdict: Overall, the Mangolicious Food Festival at Cafe Delhi Heights truly captured the essence of mangoes in its diverse and inventive menu. It was a feast for the senses, allowing us to explore the myriad flavors and textures that mangoes have to offer.

Rating: 4/5

Price: Rs 1200 plus taxes for two

The Food Festival is till 15th July in Delhi

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of . The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

