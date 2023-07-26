Home

Food Review: Discover the Robotics World With Fine-Dine Culinarly at Mie.Roboluscious

Witness the beginning of new era, where technology meets food and robots serving your favourite cuisine at Mie.Roboluscious.

Can you picture yourself entering a restaurant with robots serving tempting food to you? Well, yes you can and only in this amazing family restaurant Mie.Roboluscious. I recently had a chance to visit this new fine-dine in Noida and the first thing I witnessed was a revolutionary rise of robotic technology in culinary world. Culinarily robots are truly transforming the future of gastronomy, from cooking to plating and what not.

What I saw the most interesting thing was so many kids enjoying this robotic world. The placed served an energetic vibe with spunky interior and modernised seating area. The ground- floor restaurant has a spacious indoor seating and I opted for a snug spot as I embarked to my gastronomic adventure.

The staff was attentive and greeted us whole-heartedly. As soon as we sat down, they served us chilled and refreshing mocktails. The menu didn’t have any unique dish, but a variety of cuisines including- North Indian, Chinese and Italian. From, tandoori platter which had yummy panner tikka, cheese-size roles and freshly served dip to cheesy nachos, creamy white sauce penne pasta and more. The place actually defines a dining experience for food enthusiasts.

The interesting theme called out the high-tech robots who served us in a most delicious way. The restaurant truly justifies the outcome of ”Jab Food Met Robo”. The advancement of technology was well-suited with a different concept and an enjoyable environment for kids and family to visit. In India, the rise of culinary robots is evolving that is truly transforming the food industry.

Stars: 3/5

Location: A 101, Hazipur Market, JMD Arcade, Sec – 104, Noida

Meal For Two: Rs 1400

Timings: 11:00 am-11:00 pm

