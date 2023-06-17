Home

Lifestyle

Food Review – The Gateway Resort, Damdama: A Journey of Rich Flavours, Scenic Views And More

Food Review – The Gateway Resort, Damdama: A Journey of Rich Flavours, Scenic Views And More

Experience the Epitome of Luxury Dining at The Gateway Resort in Gurgaon | Food Review

Food Review - The Gateway Resort, Damdama A Journey of Rich Flavours, Scenic Views And More

Food Review: We recently had the pleasure of visiting The Gateway Resort at Damdama Lake, Gurgaon, and we must say, it was a truly remarkable dining experience. As a Taj property, the resort lives up to its prestigious brand stature, providing a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Upon entering the resort, we were immediately captivated by the vast green landscape and sprawling lawns, creating a tranquil atmosphere perfect for a getaway with family and friends.

During our visit, we had the opportunity to dine at the resort’s restaurant called Buzz, a multi-cuisine restaurant that specialises in traditional North Indian and Mughlai food. The menu offered an extensive selection of mouth-watering dishes, ranging from Paneer Tikka Shashlik and Murgh Zafrani Tikka to Mutton Rogan Josh and Fish Curry. The culinary highlight of our experience, however, was the Mutton Nihari.

You may like to read

Under the guidance of Chef Sanjay Mathur, a seasoned Taj chef with over two decades of experience, the mutton nihari was a revelation. The meat was incredibly tender, soft, and juicy, with a perfect balance of spices that sparked a lively conversation at our table. The dish showcased a delightful blend of cardamom, cinnamon, chilies, bay leaves, nutmeg, yogurt, and gulab jal, while the addition of saffron added an exotic and aromatic flavour. It truly was a meat lover’s dream.

In addition to the remarkable Mutton Nihari, we were also treated to other delectable dishes. The Dal Makhani, a velvety textured black lentil dish finished with cream, was rich and comforting. The Paneer Pasanda in palak curry offered a vegetarian alternative to the traditional meat pasanda, featuring cheese smothered in a flavourful gravy.

And of course, the chicken biryani was a true standout. Made with fragrant basmati rice, succulent chunks of chicken, and an array of aromatic spices, the biryani was a masterpiece on its own. Each bite was a burst of flavours, complemented by tender chicken and fluffy rice.

To complete our culinary journey, we indulged in a classic Tiramisu for dessert. The genoise cake layers brushed with espresso and filled with creamy coffee mascarpone cream were irresistible, providing a sweet ending to our meal.

Throughout our dining experience, the staff at The Gateway Resort were courteous and helpful, ensuring that every need was met. The combination of exceptional food, picturesque surroundings, and attentive service made for a truly memorable visit.

In addition to the outstanding dining options, the resort offers a wide range of leisure activities, including rappelling, volleyball, football, and zip-lining, further enhancing the overall experience for guests. With its 78 luxurious rooms and suites, each offering scenic views of the pool, garden, or courtyard, The Gateway Resort is undoubtedly a top choice for a luxurious and rejuvenating retreat.

Verdict: The Gateway Resort at Damdama Lake, Gurgaon, is a haven for food enthusiasts seeking an exceptional culinary experience. With its diverse menu of North Indian and Mughlai delicacies, highlighted by the unforgettable Mutton Nihari and delectable chicken biryani, this resort truly delivers on its promise of luxury and gastronomic delight.

Rating: 4/5

Where: Buzz, The Gateway Resort Damdama Lake Gurgaon

Price: Rs 3200 for lunch, Rs 3600 for dinner

Timings: 13:00 – 15:30 for lunch, 19:30 – 23:00 for dinner

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of . The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.