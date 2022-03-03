Flowers and laces have always been a way to add elegance to anything that needs decoration. Ever thought about cakes? Cakes are nowadays garnished with flowers and lace. If you’re willing to bake a cake and need to figure out how to add delicacies like flowers and lace, we got the right guide for you!Also Read - 5 Food Trends You Should Look Out For in 2022

Cakes since 2020 had been all about glam, colour and intricate decorations. This trend is here to stay. The quickest way of decorating cakes is by making flowers using gum paste or special sugar paste available. Lace is something that has surpassed many fashions over decades and been one to successfully stay! Just imagine being able to create gorgeous edible laces in a few minutes – better still to be able to decorate your cakes with them! Cake laces are available in an array of Colors and these come in the form of ready to use pastes. All you need to do is spread them on your lace mat and wait for the magic to happen. Edible laces can be baked or air dried depending on the time you have. You can even make and store these for a later occasion, this will always give you an extra advantage for those last minute cake orders.

Another quick way to give a lace design is by using an impression rolling pin- it allows you to create beautiful designs, from swirls to diamonds to hearts and a frill cutter can create ruffles and scalloped edges.

When it comes to decorating your cakes with fondant flowers or laces, a lot of things can affect the way they turn out. Here’s a quick checklist of do’s and don’t-

Do not start decorating your cake with flowers and laces when it’s warm. Make sure the cake has been chilled in the fridge but cooled down to room temperature otherwise your flowers and laces will absorb excess moisture due to the natural condensation created and melt off. If you are decorating your cakes with flowers made out of coloured frosting, make sure you do not use it in excess,some dark Colors may leave a bitter aftertaste if left too long. When it comes to preparing beautiful edible laces, use soft decorating tools otherwise the lace will break or not come out of its mould. You must note that you should spread a thin layer of buttercream before you add lace or flowers to your cake. To add colour to your flowers and lace, make sure you use gel-based colours and not liquid colours as the liquid colours make your decorations soft and sticky. Do make sure you wear gloves before shaping your edible flowers made of fondant as they attract dirt and grains easily. If you are making edible flowers or lace through fondant, do keep in mind that the fondant should not be too hard, if it is, then add about 1/8 teaspoon of water for every 24 ounces of fondant to make it soft. If your fondant is too soft, add a small amount of confectioners’ sugar to help strengthen it. When speeding your edible lace paste, make sure your mixture doesn’t have lumps. Use a palette knife to ensure you spread the lace evenly ensuring a uniform end result.

Of course, the tips and tricks are endless but one can master the art of decorating which requires practice. Intricate flowers and laces are a popular trend when it comes to cake decorations. Flowers can be tinted, flavoured, moulded and inscribed with stampers. Whereas, laces can be created through lace mats that are usually very thin and hardly need any mixture to create lace. The ones for fondant are thicker and wider. A little cleverness and you can do almost anything and everything!

(Authored article by Chef Gaurmi Varma, Owner and Founder at Confect and G’s Patisserie)