Food to NOT Eat With Dahi: 5 Worst Food Combinations to Have With Curd

Don’t we all love a fresh bowl of curd with some chopped fruits in it? Curd is one of the most loved and relished milk products consumed in Indian households. It is often eaten with parathas, consumed as raita or in the form of sweet lassi or chaas. Curd is known to soothe the stomach; the bacteria in the curd help digestion. Curd is loaded with vitamins and minerals, and it helps in increasing your immunity. It is prepared by fermentation milk with a bacterial culture called Lactobacillus delbrueckii. The bacterial fermentation produces lactic acid, which gives the curd a thick texture.Also Read - Wheat, Oats, Rice, Curd, Lassi Will Not Attract GST Anymore When Sold Unpacked. What it Means For Consumers

Curd is loaded with health benefits. It is rich in phosphorous and calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, magnesium, and potassium. The probiotic in curd helps the proper functioning of the digestive system. Nutrition present in curd can sometimes also damage our body when we club dahi with the wrong food combinations. These foods can come in the healthy category but can cause more harm than good. Also Read - New GST Rates Comes Into Effect Today: Check List Of What Gets Dearer And Cheaper

List of Food Items You Should Never Eat Dahi With

Fish

Avoid consuming curd with fish as both food items are loaded with proteins. According to reports, you should not club animal protein with veg protein as it becomes difficult for humans to digest it. It can lead to stomach-related issues. Also Read - GST Hike: Packed Milk And Food Products To Get Costlier In Kerala from Monday

Mango

Pairing mango with curd creates a cold and heat situation in the body which can lead to skin issues and produce toxins in the whole body. It can create an imbalance in the digestive system.

Onion

People often consume curd and onions in the form of Raita. It would be best if you stopped this habit immediately as curd is cold in nature, while onions are known for producing heat in the body. This combination can cause rashes, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin allergies.

Milk

Milk and curd come from the same family, i.e. animal-sourced protein and thus they should not be consumed together. It can cause diarrhoea, acidity, bloating, and gas.

Oily Foods

Don’t we all love Ghee wala Parantha with Makan along with dahi on the side? Well, you must give up this habit as oily foods when paired with curd slow down your digestion and make you feel lazy throughout the day.

Avoid consuming these food items with curd.