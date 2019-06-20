Are you always tired? You need to pay attention to what you are eating and drinking apart from your other lifestyle habits. Here are some diet tips by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal to avoid fatigue.

• Fresh seasonal fruits – Including fresh seasonal fruits in your diet will leave you with a bulk of nutrients and will also help you fight fatigue. Seasonal fruits are advised to be eaten because they are ripe naturally. You could eat fruits like kiwi which is rich in vitamins and fibres.

• Leafy green vegetables – The leafy green vegetables are always in. You can always count on them! Include vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale, lettuce, etc. as these are high in protein, fibres and are also rich in antioxidants. Make a salad out of these and enjoy your meal filled with essential nutrients.

• Chia seeds – Chia seeds are small power banks of energy. They contain healthy fats and fibres and also provide good amounts of carbohydrates. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids which make it healthy for the heart and protect it from diseases. The energy provided by them keeps fatigue away. Chia seeds are also a rich source of magnesium that is well known to counter the effects of extreme fatigue and stress.

• Nuts – Nuts like almonds provide the most amount of energy. Other nuts include Brazil nuts, walnuts and cashews. They help in fighting hunger and keep you fuller for longer.

• Oats – Oats are a healthy start to your day. They are filled with the goodness of fibres and also provide considerable amounts of protein. Have them with low-fat milk or almond milk and skip on the sugar part. For that, you can add some fruits in the bowl.

• Avocados – Vitamin B complex is considered one of the best vitamins for stress relief and is really essential for healthy nerves. Avocados are loaded with B vitamins especially Vitamin B6 that helps in de-stressing and relaxing the symptoms of chronic fatigue.

• Walnuts- Walnuts are rich in brain-health boosting Omega-3 Fatty Acids that have been scientifically proven to bring down the levels of cortisol hormone also known as the stress hormone. Walnuts are versatile nuts and can be added to your soups, salads, smoothies or fruit mix.

• Chamomile Tea – Chamomile tea contains an antioxidant called apigenin that us really effective to fight against fatigue, insomnia and chronic stress. Chamomile tea is free of caffeine and is also excellent for those suffering from migraine pain. It can help in regulating blood glucose levels, fight inflammation, and improvement of skin health.