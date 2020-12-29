Actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar’s fairytale wedding took the internet by a storm. The couple said Qubool Hai on December 25. The couple made quite a statement by strutting in dazzling outfits for their mehendi, chiksa, nikaah ceremony. For her Waleema ceremony, Gauahar opted for heavily embroidered beige coloured lehenga and Kurti by designer Chaitali Barbhaya. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Lifts Husband Zaid Darbar in Her Arms During Waleema Ceremony, Shares Pictures

Gauahar’s lehenga featured intricate details which had red and green thread work. It also featured a royal golden kiran lace running along the borders of her dupatta. She left her brown curly hair open and styled by making a side braid. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery by jewellery brand Anmol. Also Read - Beauty Trends of 2020: From Jade Rollers to Bold Brows - Top 5 Trends That Will Rule 2021 as Well

For makeup, Gauahar went for bold red lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelids and highlighter. She captioned the picture, “In The Good , In The Bad . In weakness and In Strength . ♥️🦋” Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Receive Musical Welcome From Family Members as They Sing 'Tu Jo Mila' For Newlywed Couple

Check out the pictures from their Waleema:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

On the other hand, Zaid looked handsome in Pankaj Soni’s navy blue suit with embellished cuffs, teamed with a cream coloured shirt inside and a pair of shiny black shoes.

For her Nikaah ceremony, Gauahar chose to wear a sparkly silver-golden traditional gharara by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira. The actor styled her outfit with a lot of emerald-Kundan jewellery and applied berry colour on her lips. Zaid matched the outfit of his bride in a white sherwani that was made from the same fabric as that of Gauahar’s dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)



What do you think of Gauahar’s Waleema’s look?