With Unlock 3.0 gaining momentum, gatherings with friends and socialising in limited numbers is a welcome relief. After months of sheltering, keep spirits high with these refreshing cocktails to top the list of hosts amongst your crew.
Lime Mojito
Ingredients
1 Parts Absolut Lime
Part Lime Juice
Part Simple Syrup
Soda Water
1 Leaf Mint Leaf
1 Wedge Lime
Crushed Ice
How to Prepare
Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add Absolut Lime, lime juice and simple syrup. Muddle. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a mint leaf and a lime wedge.
Jameson Spicy Hot Toddy
Ingredients
1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey
3 parts water
0.25 parts Honey
0.5 parts Lemon
0.5 parts Sriracha
Ginger, sliced
How to Prepare
Add water, honey, sriracha, and sliced ginger pieces to a small saucepan and bring to a low simmer and stir to combine. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Jameson and lemon juice and simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Pour into mugs and add a lemon slice and garnish with a thin ginger slice.
Monkey 47 Gin Julep
Ingredients
5 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
1 cl simple syrup
15 mint leaves
How to Prepare
Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.