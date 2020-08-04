With Unlock 3.0 gaining momentum, gatherings with friends and socialising in limited numbers is a welcome relief. After months of sheltering, keep spirits high with these refreshing cocktails to top the list of hosts amongst your crew. Also Read - Drink These Herbal Teas to Improve Digestion And Treat Acidity, Constipation

Lime Mojito

Ingredients

1 Parts Absolut Lime

Part Lime Juice

Part Simple Syrup

Soda Water

1 Leaf Mint Leaf

1 Wedge Lime

Crushed Ice

How to Prepare

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add Absolut Lime, lime juice and simple syrup. Muddle. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a mint leaf and a lime wedge.

Jameson Spicy Hot Toddy

Ingredients

1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey

3 parts water

0.25 parts Honey

0.5 parts Lemon

0.5 parts Sriracha

Ginger, sliced

How to Prepare

Add water, honey, sriracha, and sliced ginger pieces to a small saucepan and bring to a low simmer and stir to combine. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Jameson and lemon juice and simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Pour into mugs and add a lemon slice and garnish with a thin ginger slice.

Monkey 47 Gin Julep

Ingredients

5 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

1 cl simple syrup

15 mint leaves

How to Prepare

Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.