Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday inaugurated the city’s first cricket-themed restaurant called ‘Pavilion’

Centrally located (2A, Congress Exhibition Road, at Park Circus), ‘Pavilion’ is the first of its kind, where cricket lovers can enjoy delicious food with the feel of cricketers’ presence around them, a statement said.

More than 100 cricket memorabilia have been placed in the restaurant with signatures of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, V.V.S. Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, David Warner and almost all the prominent members of the present Indian team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) stars.

Inside this newly conceptualized restaurant, cricket enthusiasts can find bats, balls, helmets, jerseys, neckties, used and signed by the legends of the sport.

Autographs of England, India, Pakistan, Australia and different IPL team members together on bats, jerseys, sheets (with photos of them) are also there.

“It’s a lovely place to enjoy cricket along with delicious food. It’s cosy and casual. I have seen several cricket-themed restaurants in other countries like Sri Lanka, UK. But this one is different as it has so many authentic memorabilia, it’s a must-visit place for ardent fans of cricket and food,” Ganguly said.

This rich and massive collection of cricket memorabilia has been collected by Moin Bin Moksud over a period of twenty years.