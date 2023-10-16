Home

Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Dies After Battling Cancer at 26

Miss World Uruguay 2015, Sherika De Armas, has lost the tough battle she faced against uterine cancer at the age of 26. May her soul rest in peace.

Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition in 2015, passed away on October 13 after battling cervical cancer. She was 26. Sherika had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. She died only two weeks after the diagnosis of an aggressive form of cervical cancer. Her family made the announcement of death via her social media page with the caption, “She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.”

Many fans and friends flocked to social media to mourn the death of the late contestant. Fly high, little sister. “Always and forever,” her brother, Mayk’ De Armas said on social media. Anto Ciavaglia, a close friend, wrote, “I remember you with that beautiful glow.”

In a previous interview, Sherika De Armas revealed that she has always wanted to be a model, whether it be a beauty, advertising, or catwalk model. “I love all things related to fashion, and I think that any girl’s dream within a beauty pageant is to have the chance to compete in Miss World,” she said. “I’m very fortunate to be living this experience, which is full of opportunities and challenges”, she concluded.

Sherika De Armas was also a businesswoman who specialised in the sale of cosmetics through her company ‘Shey De Armas Beauty Studios’ which she established. Shey De Armas Beauty Studio offered cosmetics, hair care items and personal care items.

May her soul rest in peace.

