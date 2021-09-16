We often hear this phrase when someone compliments a person’s skin complexion “You are ageing like fine wine!” While you can’t stop ageing, you can improve your skin’s health by taking better care of it. You especially need to shield your skin from pollutants, UV rays, and other harmful elements to which it is exposed daily. In addition to using sunscreen every day, you need to build your skin health from the inside.Also Read - 5 Easy-to-Follow Natural Remedies to Cure Open Pores

If you're looking for ways to make your skin resilient and protect it for the long run, incorporate the following changes in your life. Dr. Geetika Mittal, medical director and cosmetologist shares easy tips to take better care of your skin.

Healthy diet for healthy skin

Your diet plays a massive role in your overall skin health and merely by eating more nutritious and healthy foods, you can contribute to replenishing your skin from within! A healthy diet can help in improving your skin’s appearance and even aid in eliminating dark spots. So be sure to eat a well-balanced diet rich in iron, calcium, zinc, amino acids, magnesium, and fibre. You can find these nutrients in nuts like almonds. In addition, almonds also contain healthy fats and Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health. Every day, our skin is exposed to dirt, pollution, and harmful UV radiation, which might cause premature ageing. Therefore, it is imperative to include skin-healthy foods such as almonds in your diet. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, including almonds in the diet may help support the skin’s internal defenses against UVB light. So, in addition to what you’re already doing to protect your skin, including a handful of almonds in your daily diet. Other skin-healthy foods include dark chocolate, green tea and green leafy vegetables. Also Read - Skincare: Facial Oils For Radiant, Smoother And Youthful Skin

Managing your stress levels

Most of us are still working from home and don’t have much contact with close family and friends. This can lead to an increase in anxiety levels, which can affect your skin as well. According to a study, higher levels of stress had a strong connection with acne severity. Try unwinding from time to time. There are many ways to relax. For instance, you could play with a pet, practice meditation, water your plants, play a board game, read a novel or perhaps take a nap for 20 – 30 min during the day. The ways mentioned above indicate what you could try, but be sure to get creative and experiment with new ways to de-stress which make you feel good! The key here is that you devote time every day to de-stress yourself to avoid burnout in the end.

Hydrate, Hydrate, and Hydrate!

Drinking water is highly underrated. But moisture and hydration are essential for maintaining healthy skin. Make sure you at least drink 8 – 10 glasses of water every day. The more water you consume, the better results you will see in the longer run, as this will enable your body to flush out more toxins and pollutants. Staying well-hydrated will also help to eliminate any dry patches on your skin. If you don’t hydrate enough, your skin could also become more vulnerable to skin disorders like skin sensitivity and premature wrinkling. An excellent way to include more water in your daily diet is by having fruits that are high in water content, like watermelons, oranges, strawberries and apples.

Be more active

Amidst the pandemic, it’s so easy to become a couch potato and just binge-watch content online. This inactive lifestyle might not be the best for your skin and, importantly, your overall body health. After every hour or so, walk around your house for 10 minutes, practice some form of workout at least thrice a week; the key here is to maintain a routine and stick to it. Suppose you don’t have much time at hand on a particular day; workout for 15 min instead of 30 min. According to a study appropriately undertaken, physical exercise is the best means currently available to delay and prevent the consequences of aging, and improve health and well-being.

Try incorporating these small yet impactful changes in your daily life for improving long-term skin health.