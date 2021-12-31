As the new year begins, new colour trends for hair are starting to flow and make your hair shine. Expect to see new hair colour trends in 2022 that will range from high-contrast chunks of colour to “effortless” highlights.

Starting the techniques that can be the trendsetters for the year 2022 are French balayage, foilyage, and abstract pannelings. “French balayage” keeps in mind the customers looking for sunkissed and natural colour results yet keeping up with the love and intent for balayage.

“Foilyage“ as the generations have passed by we have seen it all but still the best is yet to come as from past few years there has been a rise in people going for pastel colours {like purple, pinks, lavenders, ice blues beige. etc} n it been a trend for a couple of years now.

Foilyage can be the breath of fresh air for those who like going over and above or for those who are funky heads as foilyage can be both funky yet classy at the same time.

“Abstract pannelings” goes as a finesse for those who believe in the concept of less is more, abstract panelling is a growing phenomenon that has taken the hair industry with a new glaze.

This technique is all about making you stand out of the crowd with a special touch that goes by with your personality.

Throwing some light on the colours that can be the trendsetters for the year 2022 are.

Blonde platinum’s can be one of the most reached when it comes to people expecting transformations because of its quality of being cool in nature as most of the people are looking for hair colours now which doesn’t reflect yellows or brassy undertones in their hair.

Remember platinum are not just hair colour they are a lifestyle to maintain as they require specific home care and regime to follow making it a high maintenance service .make sure to use a silver or no yellow shampoo and conditioner to keep the integrity of your platinum blonde maintain .while styling using a heat protector and using your heat tools at low temperature is highly advised. Bronde is a combination of blonde and brunettes which falls perfectly in the bracket of people looking for natural yet unique tones in their hair colour. Bronde can be at the top of its game for the reason of being bespoke, made to measure according to the clients’ desires. Blondes are best suited if fonde with multi-dimensional or French balayage techniques. This is best for people looking for something low maintenance as this helps to make your hair colour look as if you were just born with it. Just to maintain the freshness and the health of your colour don’t forget a colour recommended for home care.

“Ginger browns” in 2022 this colour family can be amusing to people who love getting themselves into the family of reds, coppers or auburn {warm tones } colours. As a good part, a lot of people are choosing ginger brown to carry something bold and bright to add that extra boost of finesse to their personality as well. Ginger browns tend to ade the fast as being part of the bleeding colour family, so you should discuss your maintenance routine and the appropriate products to use to keep it looking fresh with a professional and plan to use a sulphate-free and colour-safe shampoo and conditioner.

“Warm highlights”

Still in love with keeping it simple yet classy? warm highlights are the solution you are looking for. Warm highlights are boosting up to be one of the new hair colour trends of 2022. a multi-dimensional look with subtle highlights of warm and rich golden or wheat blonde, this goes best for people looking glossy more shiner colour result as warm tones will reflect light and come across shiny, while cool tones will always absorb light making it look more towards matt texture. Beauty for this can be while other hair colour tones require a tone refresher in a couple of days. Warm highlights tend to last for as good as 3 to 6 months making it perfect for people looking for long-lasting hair colour results.

So, there you go you are all set to get the best upcoming colour trends of 2022.

(Inputs by Mehul Gangotra – Technical Educator, Enrich)