It is almost time for us to bid goodbye to mangoes. But while these sweet fruits are still in season, you must make these delish mango recipes by Chef Ashis Rout, Executive Chef at Swissotel Kolkata.

Fresh Mango Cheesecake

Biscuit base

• 75 g Butter

• 200 g Biscuit crumb

• 100 g Caster sugar

1. Put biscuits in a large plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until very fine crumbs form.

2. Pour crumbs into a medium bowl, stir in sugar. Add melted butter, and stir until well combined.

3. Press the crumb mixture into a tray, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches, press flat. Chill the crust in the freezer for at least 10 minutes.

Cheesecake

• 10 no Eggs yolk

• 120 g Caster sugar

• 30 ml Water

• 500 g Whipping cream

• 10 ml Vanilla essence

• 500 g Mascarpone cheese

• 300 g Fresh Mango

• 2 no Lemon

• 20 g Gelatin powder

• 50 g cold glaze

1. Hydrate the gelatin powder with 60 ml of cold water and set it aside.

2. Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the egg yolks and boiled sugar (119’ C) until light and airy.

3. Add cream cheese and mix until smooth, Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla, beat in the whipped cream a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary.

4. Melt the gelatin in a microwave oven and slowly fold it into the cream cheese mix.

5. Pour the cheesecake mix onto the chilled crust and chill for several hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove it from the tray and top it with fresh mangos mixed with cold glaze.

White chocolate Mango Mousse, Lychee custard

White chocolate Mango Mousse

• 100 g Mango Pulp

• 350 g Milk

• 5no yolks

• 50 g Sugar

• 3 g Gelatin sheets

• 370 g White chocolate

1. Make a créme anglaise. Pour the anglaise over the melted chocolate and emulsify, add the gelatin sheets.

2. Once the emulsion is at about 40ºC, add the whipped cream and mix until you get a smooth and shiny mixture and set it aside

Lychee Custard

• 250 g cream

• 3no yolks

• 50g sugar

• 3-4 no Lychee

1. In a pan, heat the cream until 80°C, add the sugar and boil all together. Add the yolks. Strain the cream mixture

2. Add chopped lychee on top and bake it in a small round silicone mat for 20 minutes or until centre is set. Remove from oven & freeze.

Assembly

1. In a dome silicone mat, fill to halfway the Mango mousse then place into each centre, the insert.

2. Smooth over to the level of the mat with remaining mousse and place in the mat into the freezer.

3. Unmold the mousse and spray it with yellow cocoa butter spray and let it thaw.