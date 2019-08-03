Friendship Day is on August 4, 2019, and it’s that time of the year when you all can show love and fondness to your friends. The day marks the bond of companionship, closeness and friendship. People celebrate it with gifts, chocolates, messages, bands, etc. But, you must be wondering what all things a person can gift to a friend?

Here are some gifting ideas that can help you to select something for your BFF:

Jewellery

Jewellery is the best gift that you can ever give to someone. It has a vast range of designs for every purpose that women are always in love with.

Indoor Plant

A lucky charm would deserve nothing less than a lucky plant. A plant is an example of wood, water and earth. It is healthy and attracts positivity in the house.

Hand-painted Coffee Mug

Innovate, cheap and durable mug- this is an everyday item that can be used by your BFF. A colourful mug with a message about your friendship is a great idea to gift your friends this Friendship Day.

Bracelet

With bracelets, you can kick things up a notch. Instead of a band, gift your friend a nice-looking metal bracelet. Your friend can enhance the ethnic look with these Kundan and semiprecious beads bracelets

Combo T-Shirt

This friendships day get a combo t-shirt and you guys can roam around flaunting your bond on this special day.

Greeting Card

A card is something that your friends will save and keep with them forever. Think of some special moments you have shared with them and write it down in the card you make for your friend. Make a DIY card with origami sheets and show your creativity.

