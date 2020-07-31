A true friend is priceless and rare. Friends make your life happening and know how to make you laugh even during the darkest times. They are like stars who may not seem to be around always but you know they are with you no matter what the situation is. To celebrate this loyal and pure relationship, we have a day entirely dedicated to friends. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2020: Here is How Friends Enrich Your Life

Friendship Day is around the corner and you must have already started to brainstorm surprising gift ideas to make your partner in crime feel special. If you are still confused about what to gift your true companion, here we help you with some Friendship Day gift ideas that can make the occasion memorable for you and your best friend.

A Pampering Set

You can easily find a set of certain good quality beauty or skincare products online. Gift it to your BFF and also send a note stating how important she is for you and how dearly you wish her to pamper herself and get some relaxed 'me' time.

Literary Scarf

If your best friend is too much into literature and likes to read and write, you can send her a literary scarf. It will be a really exciting and surprising gift for her.

An Art Piece

If your best buddy is an admirer of art and understands its value, you must look for a piece that may interest her. A painting or sculpture would be a great thing to gift your best friend this Friendship Day.

A Unique Coffee Mug

There is a huge variety of coffee mugs available online. You can order any of them based on your friend’s choice. If you want to give your friend something creative, you can opt for a camera lens plastic coffee mug that looks exactly like a canon camera and is lightweight. You can also customise the coffee mug and ask the seller to put your and your friend’s picture on the outer part of the mug.