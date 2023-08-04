Home

Friendship Day 2023: 5 Affordable Staycations to Make Wholesome Memories With Your Gang in Delhi-NCR

Seems a little last minute and no time to plan an elaborate weekend getaway. Fret not, we have got you covered.

Everyone has got pretty busy with their respective hustling lives. As we grow older, adulting does hit hard. With work, and other priorities changing, sometimes spending quality time with that old friend or new and reliving some nostalgia becomes an occasion like a once-in-a-blue moon kind of a thing. So why not make this friendship day special and plan a fun trip with your gang? Seems a little last minute and no time to plan an elaborate weekend getaway. Fret not, we have got you covered.

Staycations have become a travel trend that emerged post-pandemic and well, it is a pretty good idea to unwind and relax. Here are a few affordable staycation options in Delhi-NCR to have a gala time with your buddies and make new memories with quality time and fun!

A little bit of pool side fun, a little bit of relaxing with the spa and a whole lot of delectable food and quality time await.

Best Staycation Options Near Delhi-NCR

Crowne Plaza, Okhla

Located in the heart of South Delhi, Crowne Plaza overlooks Delhi’s Green Ridge. It features a full spa and 24-hour fitness centre. It is under a 30-minute drive from attractions including the historic Red Fort and Tughlaqabad Fort. It has a Spazzo a wellness sanctuary, is a perfect venue to relax and unwind. With four well-designed therapy rooms, Spazzo offers a blend of ancient and modern therapies to align your chakras and transport you to the world of rejuvenation.

Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar

At a short distance of 20 minutes from the commercial hub of Noida, Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar is located. An easily accessible location from DND Flyway, NOIDA Expressway, Sector 62, Filmcity, Central Delhi, Pragati Maidan and India Expo Centre. Enjoy delicious all-day dining and savour delectable Italian, Continental and speciality Indian cuisine. Sip the aroma of blended coffee or a contemporary cocktail made by our expert bar team at Lobby Lounge. efinitely be a highlight.

Holiday Inn, Aerocity

Stay at Holiday Inn New Delhi International Airport, a highly recommended 5-star hotel located just minutes from the IGI Airport. Taking fine dining to unprecedented levels, Hangar Lounge a with its enthralling interiors turn even waiting into a wonderful experience. With an exhaustive menu, the restaurant personifies an otherworldly gourmet experience.

Crowne Plaza Gurgaon

Closer to Delhi airport, this luxury hotel is a great option for an affordable staycation option near Delhi-NCR. Have some delicious dishes at the lounge and enjoy other facilities as well. This may also be a chance to explore the much-hyped Cyber hub and other places in Gurgaon that probably seemed too far away from Noida or Delhi!

