Friendship Day 2023: 6 Best Cafes in Mumbai to Enjoy a Wholesome Meal With Your Friends

This friendship day go out on a special meal and relieve those good old days and make new memories with your friends.

Nothing beats getting together with old friends and remembering old happy times on Friendship Day. This Sunday, take advantage of the brunches and new menus by visiting restaurants with your friends. With your friends, eat, drink, and take a trip down memory lane. Visit the below restaurants with an unforgettable meal this friendship day.

Last moment planning? We have you covered. Here are really aesthetic, and wholesome cafes and restaurants spread across Mumbai to try out with your friends. Make this Sunday a little more special and make little more memories!

Friendship Day: Best Cafes in Mumbai

The Sassy Spoon: Saffron Menu

Your taste buds are in for a treat as you explore the flavors of the world, accompanied by exciting new desi dishes. One can indulge in an extensive array of Tandoor specialties, including the mouth-watering Cottage Cheese Stuffed Kulcha, the mildly spiced Paneer Khurchan Stuffed Naan served with mint chutney, and the rich Butter Chicken Kulcha served with pickled onions.

Blabber: Sushi Menu

Sushi lovers can now rejoice as Blabber has curated an absolutely scrumptious selection that will excite your taste buds! Get ready to be blown away by classic favorites. The best part? You can dive into all these delectable sushi options without a single worry about any dietary restrictions.

Keibaa X All Saints

All Saints. Keibaa x All Saints provides a captivating setting for this unique dining experience, nestled in the heart of the city at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse. The spellbinding glass dome at the center of this extraordinary venture sets the stage for an enchanting dining experience, immersing you in an atmosphere of refined elegance. By day, enjoy the picturesque surroundings, and by night, watch the dome transform into a high-energy bar where the festivities continue with live entertainment and handcrafted cocktails.

Pleo

Adding to BKC’s quintessential charm is Pleo, an exquisite all-day restaurant where one can relish a plethora of global delicacies. The name ‘Pleo’ means ‘more,’ and you can be assured that you’ll get more than what you expect in terms of quality, culinary innovation, the overall dining experience, and more. So if you are looking forward to getting a first-hand feel of what it’s like to be in a regal setting, Pleo’s the place to go.

Taftoon

High Tea Menu Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, a distinctive Indian restaurant in Mumbai owned by Pankaj Gupta, is located in BKC & Powai. The restaurant’s kitchen is run by not one but three master chefs that hail from different regions of India, bringing a variety of cultures, authenticity, and uniqueness to the menu. Rainy days and a great snack to go with your chai – the simple pleasures of life!

Bayroute

Bayroute has emerged as the ‘very epitome of Middle Eastern dining’ with how it has redefined some Middle Eastern delicacies. The restaurant recently launched its Brunch Sunday menu, which has become a favourite amongst many in no time!

