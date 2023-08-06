Home

Lifestyle

Friendship Day 2023: 6 Best Cafes & Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Enjoy a Delectable Meal With Your Gang

Friendship Day 2023: 6 Best Cafes & Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Enjoy a Delectable Meal With Your Gang

Celebrate this friendship day with your buddies sin some of the most aesthetic cafes that serve a side of wholesome vines and a really tasteful menu!

What is life without friends? A little less fun, a little less interesting and a little less of everything. With life running a little more fast, there is a little less time to catch up with friends. When special days call up for special celebrations, then why not call up your gang and go cafe hopping with your buddies this Friendship Day?

Trending Now

Every year Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is a day to celebrate love, a companionship, that makes us laugh, that makes us nostalgic and that makes us do crazy and weird things together! So, if you still haven’t made plans, fret not, here are some of the most aesthetic cafes to make some wholesome memories with your friends.

FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023: BEST CAFES IN DELHI-NCR TO VISIT

The Grammar Room, Mehrauli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grammar Room (@thegrammarroom)

One of the favourites for people in Delhi (ifykyk), The Grammar Room is an ideal cafe to spend some quality time with your gang. You can cherish old memories over some pasta, noodles and other yummilicious dishes.

Diggin Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diggin Cafe (@diggincafe)

If you are someone who has been living in Delhi-NCR for years, Diggin has to be a hard miss. With cute-some decore and delectable Italian cuisine Diggin has few outlets spread across Delhi. If you are not sure where to go, Diggin is a safe choice.

Breaking Brew, Noida

Based on the theme of the popular TV series Breaking Bad, this new cafe in Noida’s Spectrum Mall is a totally worth-it restaurant you should add to your list. It is economical, has a variety of cuisine and good hospitality as well. This friendship day, try something new and very affordable.

Xero Degrees

Xero Degrees is one of those restaurants where you can not just tasty food, but something that is soul-satisfying. It is a colourful, vibrant and happy vibes only cafe with outlets in Delhi and Noida. Also, it is good on the wallet too! Enjoy variety of fries, pizzas, burgers and some really yummy shakes and fizzy drinks.

The Big Chill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big Chill Café (@bigchillcafe)

Another famous cafe in Delhi, The Big Chill has been serving sumptuous dishes, a whole lot of retro pop-culture decor to click photos with. This cafe also has several outlets in CP, Khan Market, Noida and a few other places as well.

Rose Cafe, South Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Cafe (@rosecafedelhi)

Want to get some really aesthetic photos with your gang? Rose Cafe is awaiting your presence. It is a quaint little cafe exuding some vintage vibes in all shades of pastel. It is a selection of coffee, tea, cakes and other flavory dishes to choose from.

While these are just a few select options, Delhi-NCR is bustling with an inexhaustible list of cafes and restaurants to hang out in. From CP, Khan Market, GK, Nehru Place, Advent Noida, Gardens Galleria etc, there are just too many places to go, chill and make happy memories with your friends.

Happy Friendship Day!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES