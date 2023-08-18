Home

Frizzy Hair in Monsoon: Can Hot Showers Help Control Dry Locks in Rainy Season? Expert Shares 5 Tips

Monsoon-induced frizz may be challenging to manage and leave your hair looking unkempt, sloppy, and dry. Use these five strategies, supported by experts, to control frizzy hair throughout the rainy season.

Frizzy Haircare in Monsoon: Rainy days can be a welcome break from the oppressive heat, but they can also be a hair-control nightmare for people with frizzy hair. Hair strands absorb too much moisture from the air on rainy days due to the increased humidity, resulting in frizz and unmanageable locks. Many people attempt to control their frizzy hair by using various hair care techniques, including hot baths. But do hot showers assist with frizz control when it’s raining? Kiran Bhatt cosmetologist and the vice president of Junoesque Clinic discusses this widespread misconception about hair care with India.com.

Understanding Frizzy Hair and Its Causes:

The cuticle, which acts to seal in moisture and safeguard the inner layers, is a protective outer layer that is present on hair strands. The hair cuticles often rise when the humidity is high, allowing moisture to enter the hair shaft. The hair therefore swells and becomes frizzy, giving it a rough and untidy appearance.

The Role of Hot Showers:

Hot showers have long been recommended as a frizzy hair treatment. According to the reasoning behind this notion, the hot water will loosen the hair cuticles, allowing deep-conditioning ingredients to permeate and smooth the hair. Furthermore, some individuals think that the heat will assist the hair lose extra moisture, minimizing frizz. Although there may be some validity to these claims, taking hot showers rarely helps frizzy hair.

5 Tips to Manage Frizzy Hair in Rainy Weather:

Instead of relying solely on hot showers, here are some more effective ways to manage frizzy hair during rainy weather:

Use Lukewarm Water: Opt for lukewarm water when showering instead of hot water. This will help retain some natural oils in your hair and prevent excessive drying. Condition Regularly: Use a nourishing conditioner after shampooing to replenish moisture and provide a protective barrier against humidity. Apply Hair Serums or Oils: Use anti-frizz serums or natural oils like argan or coconut oil to smoothen the hair and seal the cuticles. Avoid Overwashing: Washing your hair too frequently can strip away essential oils, leading to increased frizz. Try to space out your hair washes and use dry shampoo in between if necessary. Protective Hairstyles: Opt for hairstyles that keep your hair away from direct contact with rain and humidity. Braids, buns, or ponytails can be great options.

