From $2 To $10.5 million: How Yayoi Kusama went from selling mirrored balls at Venice Biennale to becoming an art icon

Before Yayoi Kusama became one of the world's most famous contemporary artists, she turned up at the Venice Biennale without an official invitation and sold mirrored balls for just $2 each.

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Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (PC: Instagram)

Yayoi Kusama’s name is now almost impossible to separate from polka dots and her mesmerising Infinity Mirror Rooms. Her work has travelled through some of the world’s biggest museums and fetched millions at auctions. But the Japanese artist’s journey to global fame was far from straightforward. Kusama, who died on August 14, 2026, at the age of 97 (death was confirmed today on August 27, 2026, by her company). She had spent decades challenging the traditional art world in her own unconventional way. And one of the best examples came in 1966, when she arrived at the Venice Biennale without an official invitation and turned a field of mirrored balls into an unusual art sale.

Yayoi Kusama sold 1,500 mirrored balls for $2 each

In 1966, Yayoi Kusama presented ‘Narcissus Garden’ at the 33rd Venice Biennale. She was not officially invited to exhibit, but that did not stop her from setting up around 1,500 mirrored plastic balls on the lawn outside the Italian Pavilion. The installation was hard to miss. The silver balls reflected visitors, the surrounding buildings and the landscape. Kusama stood among them wearing a beautiful kimono and put up signs that read ‘Narcissus Garden, Kusama’ and ‘Your Narcissism for Sale’.

Then came the unusual part. She began selling the mirrored balls to visitors for 1,200 Italian lire, roughly $2 each. Rather than treating the artwork as something that could only be admired inside a gallery, Kusama turned the installation into a direct interaction with the public present there.

The Biennale officials eventually stopped the sale, but the installation itself remained. The work attracted attention and since then it has become an important part of Kusama’s early career.

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Yayoi Kusama’s death news was confirmed by her company – Yayoi Kusama Museum. They wrote on Instagram, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce that Yayoi Kusama passed away at a hospital in Tokyo on August 14, 2026, at the age of 97. Throughout an extraordinary lifetime devoted entirely to artistic creation, Kusama pursued an internationally acclaimed career as a pioneering avant-garde artist whose creative practice encompassed visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry.”

What was the idea behind Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Narcissus Garden’?

The title itself offered a clue. Narcissus Garden referred to the Greek myth of Narcissus, who became obsessed with his own reflection. According to Yayoi Kusama in an interview with Artspace, she said, “What was most important about Narcissus Garden at Venice was my action of selling the mirror balls on the site, as if I were selling hot dogs or ice cream cones.”

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Yayoi Kusama’s mirrored spheres made visitors look at themselves again and again. At the same time, the decision to put a price on each sphere played with the commercial side of the art world. The work has since been viewed as both a clever piece of self-promotion and a comment on how art is bought and sold.

Yayoi Kusama’s $10.5 million painting

More than five decades after the Venice Biennale episode, Yayoi Kusama’s art was priced that were unimaginable compared with those $2 mirrored balls. Her 1959 painting ‘Untitled (Nets)’ sold for $10.5 million at Phillips in New York in May 2022. Sotheby’s lists the work as Kusama’s top auction result, while auction records put the final price at $10.496 million.

The painting belongs to Kusama’s early Infinity Nets series, a body of work that helped establish her reputation after she moved from Japan to New York. The paintings were built around repetitive marks and patterns, reflecting the visual language that would become central to her career.

In 1993, Kusama returned to the Venice Biennale, this time as Japan’s official representative. Yes, she became the first woman to represent Japan at the Venice Biennale.

Kusama died in a Tokyo hospital on August 14, 2026, aged 97. According to reports, she continued painting until her final days.