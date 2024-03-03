Home

From Animal Print to Dazzling Golden Lehenga: Decoding Radhika Merchant’s Day 2 Pre-Wedding Looks

The gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika Merchant sets the fashion world abuzz with her stunning looks from day 2 of the pre-wedding festivities. Let's decode them all!

Radhika Merchant is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life, Anant Ambani in July 2024. Before the D-Day, the Ambani family is hosting a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis have been captivating the internet with their public appearances, with each moment quickly going viral. Recently, the attention was drawn to the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looking stunning for her sangeet night.

For day 2 of the grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant opted for a breathtaking Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her gorgeous attire featured an off-shoulder embellished gold and champagne hue blouse, paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. She complemented her traditional look with a multi-layered neckpiece, subtle glam and a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

RADHIKA MERCHANT’S STUNNING DAY 2 OUTFITS DECODED!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhikamerchantfc)

In line with the theme of ”A Walk on the Wildside’ and ‘Jungle Fever’ on Day 2, the bride-to-be adorned a super stylish blue dress. Radhika stole the hearts with her striking leopard print dress, teamed with a matching hat and quirky neckpiece. To keep the entire look subtle, she opted for subtle makeup and an open hairdo styled in soft curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the spiralling excitement of the pre-wedding festivities, Radhika Merchant’s attire for the Mela Rouge party was nothing short of spectacular. Embracing a contemporary twist on the theme, she stunned in a beaded, multi-shouldered fringed dress by Ashish Gupta. Her stunning midi dress featured a rainbow-coloured fringe, giving a vibrant look to the ensemble. Paired with flats and Cartier sunglasses, the look exuded a high dose of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Radhika Merchant began day 2 of her pre-wedding festivities in a custom-made chikankari ghagra by renowned duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired it with a V-neck blouse embellished with sequins, beads and stones. To keep it elegant, Radhika accessorised her look with a luxurious diamond necklace, statement earrings and sleek diamond bracelets. With soft makeup and a low ponytail, she indeed looked like a dreamy bride-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

The gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stole the limelight with her exquisite outfits and breathtaking looks that serve as a visual treat for all fashionistas.

Which Radhika Merchant’s look is your favourite?

