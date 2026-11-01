From fashion content creator to jewellery designer, Kritika Khurana on finding inspiration in Rajasthan: ‘My kind of style’ | Exclusive

Fashion influencer Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl, has stepped into the jewellery business with her new label - Kritika Khurana Jewels. In this exclusive conversation, she opens up about the idea behind the venture, her content creation journey, and more.

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Kritika Khurana (PC: Instagram)

Fashion and lifestyle creator Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl, has added another chapter to her creative journey with the launch of Kritika Khurana Jewels. Known for her distinctive fashion choices and love for statement accessories, Kritika has now turned her personal style into a contemporary jewellery label. The brand brings together bold designs, sculptural silhouettes and Indian craftsmanship. For Kritika, the idea of launching a jewellery brand was not something that came overnight. It was shaped by years of experimenting with different styles, collecting vintage pieces and listening to her audience. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, she opened up about the inspiration behind the label, her love for maximalist jewellery, her creative journey and her plans for the future.

Kritika Khurana’s inspiration behind her jewellery brand

Kritika Khurana revealed that the idea of launching her own jewellery label – Kritika Khurana Jewels had been on her mind for nearly seven to eight years. Her audience also played an important role in turning that idea into reality, as many people connected with her personal jewellery choices and styling. She said, “I’ve been creating content for almost 12 years now. So I’ve always been very interested in fashion and styling. I think jewellery is one part where people felt I stand out, and I resonated mostly with my audience around jewellery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Khurana Jewels (@kritikakhuranajewels)

She also spoke about how her own search for distinctive pieces inspired the brand. “I couldn’t find jewellery that I wanted also. I like mixing and matching jewellery from vintage stores, thrift stores, and then I’ll pick up something from markets also. So, I used to make it my own, and I used to be like, why can’t I find it here? That was the main idea.” She wanted the label to offer something different from conventional designs, with a collected and vintage-inspired feel.

Kritika Khurana: From That Boho Girl to jewellery designer

Kritika Khurana’s love for fashion and styling has always been closely connected to her personal identity. Her preference for bold accessories and bohemian influences has also shaped the aesthetic of her jewellery label.

Talking about her design inspiration, she said, “I’ve always leaned towards maximalist style and bohemian style. That’s where the name also comes from, my handle. And I love big statement chunky jewellery, so I’ve always been drawn to that part.”

She also spoke about the influence of Rajasthan and Goa on her creative and inspirational choices. She shared, “Rajasthan is one city that I’ve always been inspired by, and even the forts and the jewellery and the dresses people wear. I think that represents my kind of style also and how I like to mix and match things.” Interestingly, the jewellery is handcrafted in Jaipur, bringing her inspiration from Rajasthan into the actual making of the pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Khurana Jewels (@kritikakhuranajewels)

Kritika Khurana on blending Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs

For Kritika Khurana, the idea was not simply to recreate traditional Indian jewellery but to give it a fresh identity by combining different design influences. She explained that the brand takes inspiration from traditional motifs, architectural details, and bohemian gothic styles. One of the examples she shared was the three-layer statement choker, which can be styled in different ways.

Talking about the creative process, she said, “We picked up inspiration from that, and we mixed our goth, boho goth influence. We picked up motifs from different forts. Their windows, we’ve picked up motifs from there.”

She further explained how the label brings together contrasting design elements. “We have taken inspiration, like, completely opposite boho goth, which is more geometrical, sculptural. So we mixed two different worlds together in our designs.”

This approach allows the brand to experiment with abstract shapes, geometric patterns and traditional Indian-inspired details rather than sticking to conventional jewellery designs.

Why Kritika Khurana believes in maximalist jewellery?

While minimal jewellery has become popular in recent years, Kritika Khurana wants to bring attention back to bold and expressive accessories. She believes Indian fashion has always had a strong connection with maximalism, and there is plenty of inspiration within the country’s own jewellery heritage.

Talking about this shift, she said, “If you look back at the ’70s and ’80s in India, we’ve already been maximalist. They are picking up on our styles and inspiration, so why not us? Why can’t we celebrate what we already have?” She also acknowledged that introducing statement jewellery comes with its own challenges. Customers sometimes need guidance on how to style such pieces, which is why she actively creates styling videos and explains different ways to wear them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Khurana Jewels (@kritikakhuranajewels)

Kritika also wants people to move beyond the idea that silver statement jewellery can only be paired with Western outfits. She explained that the brand has been showing customers how to style its pieces with festive and Indian wear as well.

What’s next for Kritika Khurana?

For Kritika Khurana, launching the online label is just the beginning. One of her biggest dreams is to have a proper physical store where customers can experience the collections in person. She admitted that she feels emotionally connected to the brand, as it represents something she has wanted to build since childhood. “I would want to see myself launching a store. I know that that’s, like, a very big goal that I have in mind. I’ve cried looking at my packaging when the packaging was seeing my name on it.”

Looking ahead, Kritika hopes to expand the label across India and eventually explore international markets. The brand has already received a positive response at a pre-launch exhibition in Dubai. She added, “Once I launch my store, I see myself doing bigger things, probably all over India and then expanding in future.” Her goal is to establish a stronger presence in the jewellery market, with a proper store becoming a reality in the next four to five years.