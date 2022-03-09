Have you heard about the exfoliation of the scalp? Yes that the new buzz is all about skinification of scalp and hair. Scalp exfoliation is one of the concepts inspired by the skincare regime and here are some benefits of the same, Sareena Acharya, artistic Head – Hair expert at Enrich Salon shares a few benefits of scalp exfoliation.Also Read - Haircare Tips: 10 Ways to Protect Your Curly Hair During The Seasonal Change

Benefits of scalp exfoliation

Promotes hair growth : Exfoliation cleanses and purifies the scalp, removing the build-up of dead skin cells, grime, and sebum, while shampooing removes surface filth. Exfoliating your scalp on a regular basis helps your hair develop in a healthy environment. It also stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, which helps hair grow faster.

Prevents flakes and dryness : Dandruff and flakes are two of the most frequent scalp problems. It's an indication that your scalp is dry or inflamed. This can be remedied by exfoliating on a regular basis. Exfoliating your scalp encourages the creation of natural oils, which keeps it healthy and prevents flakes.

Makes hair more lustrous and healthy : Scalp exfoliation helps to cleanse the follicles from which hair grows. This guarantees that the new hair growth is robust, lustrous, and healthy.

Remove product build-up: Our hair is subjected to a variety of treatments, including shampooing, conditioning, hair masks, hairdryer, dry shampoo, colouring, setting spray, and so on. We have a tendency to imagine that simply washing our hair will remove all of the products that have accumulated on our scalp. That is not the case. You may notice that the irritation on your scalp returns after washing your hair. That's why we require exfoliation to get rid of all the gunk and leave it feeling fresh and purified.'

Maintains the pH of the skin to prevent infection: Our faces have a protective barrier that helps us fight free radicals and maintain the pH of the skin to prevent infection. Similarly, our scalp possesses a protective layer that fights free radicals and keeps the pH of the scalp at a healthy level to prevent infection. When products build up on our scalp, it often results in a damaged protective barrier and a pH imbalance. This encourages bacterial growth, which results in an itchy, greasy scalp. To avoid this, we must exfoliate the scalp, which aids in the maintenance of our scalp's pH.

Our scalp exfoliating services.