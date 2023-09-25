Home

From Parineeti Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Divas Prove That Clean Girl Makeup is The New Bridal Beauty Trend

Want to look no less than Bollywood diva on your D-day? infuse this raging trend in your bridal makeup for a radiant and glowing bridal look.

Ever since Alia Bhatt’s no makeup-makeup wedding look became trending, we saw the clean girl beauty trend taking the world of makeup by storm. This subtle yet beautiful makeup trend gained a buzz when we saw an array of Bollywood celebrities embracing this makeup look for their D-day. Clean girl makeup uses light and neutral colours and minimal product usage that focuses on achieving a healthy and glowing appearance. The ultimate goal is to look like you but with a touch of makeup to enhance the natural beauty.

From Pareenti Chopra, and Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt, we saw all the Bollywood divas acing this trend and giving us major inspiration to re-create the same look.

Parineeti Chopra



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now officially a married couple as the beautiful-looking couple tied the knot yesterday in a grand wedding at the Leela Palace, Udaipur that was attended by their close friends and family. Parineeti looked straight out of a dream in her ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga. She went with soft brown smokey eyes, dewy base, flushed cheeks and nudish-pink lips for her makeup. Her subtle makeup focused on her sharp features and enhanced her inner radiance.

Alia Bhatt:

After keeping the whole country guessing about their future plans, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot in an intimate setup at Kapoor’s family home in Mumbai. Alia’s no makeup-makeup look created a buzz on social media the minute she posted her pictures of her wedding look. Her wedding makeup relied heavily on her skin preparation – well-moisturised and hydrated skin and using foundation and concealer when necessary. She went with voluminous mascara for her lashes and a little flush of colour on her cheeks and lips. She ensured to keep her brows groomed, fluffy and natural.

Kiara Advani



After tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on 7th February 2023, Kiara posted her first pictures as a bride and the internet went ga-ga over her looks. Her simplistic approach towards her bridal makeup made everyone talk on the internet. Kiara Advani’s Bridal Makeup Artist- Lekha dished out the details of her makeup look suggesting that when it comes to bridal makeup: less is always more. For her makeup, Kiara had a dewy and subtle makeup base with nude-pink eyeshadow on her lids and a hint of blush on her cheeks, soft contour and nude colour for her lipstick. Well-defined eyebrows and voluminous yet natural-looking lashes. Her subtle and minimal makeup added the right touch of freshness and enhanced her natural beauty.

Do let us know your thoughts on this raging clean girl makeup trend.

