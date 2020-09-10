Recently the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty sported a casual statement t-shirt that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.” While it was a regular black casual T-shirt, the statement printed on the t-shirt raised many eyebrows and applauds at the same time. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour
Rhea, who went through many rounds of media trials, didn’t seem to have backed down. The actor chose to make a statement with her T-shirt in front of thousands of cameras faced at her, the statement didn’t go unnoticed by Rhea’s industry colleagues.
Many fellow actors and filmmakers including Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and Tapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar lent support to her.
However, this is not the first time that a woman chose to wear an outfit to speak her mind. In the past too, there have been several instances when actors and celebrities have sported accessories, clothes to communicate what’s on their mind.
In 2019, Hollywood actor Natalie Portman wore a dress at Oscars red carpet where she got the names of the all those female directors embroidered on her Cape who were snubbed by the Academy. The stunning cape had the names on the edge making a statement about the talented women whose craft didn’t find a space at the global platform.
Remember the famous black Christina Stambolian ‘revenge dress’ worn by Princess Diana to the Serpentine Gallery summer party in 1994? She wore the dress the very day Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla.
Actor Richa Chadha sported Not Fair But Lovely t-shirt to celebrate Fair and Lovely’s decision to remove fair from the name of their product that made a big statement too. She endorsed the decision and posted a message which read, “der aaye durust aaye” (better late than never)
“NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY”, I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! 👏🏽💕❤️Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name… Before you attack the brand for only paying ‘lip service’, please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply…We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it’s 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled ! It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say. I welcome this decision by the brand… and it’s not easy… brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo… I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change… we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id 👏🏽 . . . मुझे लगता है कि भारत की तरह,बहुत से ऐसे देश हैं जहाँ अंग्रेज़ों ने राज किया।अक्सर ऐसे देशों में ग़ुलामी एक मानसिक रूप भी धारण कर लेती है।हमें लगने लगता है की हमारा रंग, हमारी भाषा, हमारा खाना अच्छा नहीं है… और यही अंग्रेज़ हमें लगातार बताते भी थे… ये दुर्भाग्यवश है की हम अपनी ही चीज़ों को हीन, (inferior) समझकर उन्हें बदलने की कोशिश करते हैं… बचपन से ये बताया जाता है कि गोरा रंग ही ख़ूबसूरत है ! पहले तो फ़िल्मों में गाने भी यू ही बनते थे जैसे कि … “ हम काले हैं तो क्या हुआ दिल वालें हैं”… क्या ऐसा गाना आज की डेट में बन सकता है? सब चीज़ों को बदलने में समय लगता है… हमें अपने रंग पर गर्व होना चाहिए! . . . #NotFairButLovely #RacismIsAVirus #RichaChadha #richareccomends #Truth #lockdown #selfhate #postcolonial #actorslife #fairandlovely
In 2017, actor Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a gorgeous dress. After posting a picture of her meeting with the Prime Minister, the actor received a lot of backlash for not covering her legs and her choice of outfit. Priyanka gave it back to the haters by posting another picture of her wearing a dress showing off her legs. “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.”
