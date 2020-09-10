Recently the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty sported a casual statement t-shirt that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.” While it was a regular black casual T-shirt, the statement printed on the t-shirt raised many eyebrows and applauds at the same time. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour

Rhea, who went through many rounds of media trials, didn’t seem to have backed down. The actor chose to make a statement with her T-shirt in front of thousands of cameras faced at her, the statement didn’t go unnoticed by Rhea’s industry colleagues.

Many fellow actors and filmmakers including Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and Tapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar lent support to her.

However, this is not the first time that a woman chose to wear an outfit to speak her mind. In the past too, there have been several instances when actors and celebrities have sported accessories, clothes to communicate what’s on their mind.

In 2019, Hollywood actor Natalie Portman wore a dress at Oscars red carpet where she got the names of the all those female directors embroidered on her Cape who were snubbed by the Academy. The stunning cape had the names on the edge making a statement about the talented women whose craft didn’t find a space at the global platform.

Remember the famous black Christina Stambolian ‘revenge dress’ worn by Princess Diana to the Serpentine Gallery summer party in 1994? She wore the dress the very day Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla.

Actor Richa Chadha sported Not Fair But Lovely t-shirt to celebrate Fair and Lovely’s decision to remove fair from the name of their product that made a big statement too. She endorsed the decision and posted a message which read, “der aaye durust aaye” (better late than never)

In 2017, actor Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a gorgeous dress. After posting a picture of her meeting with the Prime Minister, the actor received a lot of backlash for not covering her legs and her choice of outfit. Priyanka gave it back to the haters by posting another picture of her wearing a dress showing off her legs. “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.”

Do you know any woman who has rocked an accessory or an outfit ‘To smash the patriarchy?” Do let us know!