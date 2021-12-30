BTS Fashion: BTS and fashion go hand-in-hand. BTS has set the internet on fire with its eloquent fashion styles from eyebrow-lip piercing to condom shirts to rainbow hair. BTS is making an astounding fashion statement and we are left dazed with their uniqueness and coolness. Through their fashion, they have shown support to different communities and have an active role in breaking gender stereotypes.Also Read - Happy V Day: BTS Army Gathers in Kolkata to Celebrate Taehyung’s Birthday in Style, Watch Viral Video

Here Are The Best BTS Fashion Moments

Jimin’s Rainbow Hair And Fashion Choices Also Read - On BTS Member V's Birthday, Burj Khalifa Lights up, ARMY Celebrates And Sings ‘Inner Child’ - Watch Viral Video

For the Butter video, Jimin surprised everyone with his new rainbow hair look. He was seen with streaks of pink, purple, blue, and other shades on his golden hair. His rainbow-coloured hair has garnered love and appreciation and we cannot take our eyes off! Also Read - After Delhi, BTS V's ARMY In Kolkata Excited As Kim's Birthday Advertisement Goes Live | Watch

For his PTD concerts, Jimin chose Jaybeak couture. He looked almost set shirtless and set the temperature soaring high.

Jungkook’s is All About Piercing And Flaunting Midriff

For the PTD concerts, Jeon Jungkook chose to show his abs off in a cool jacket designed by Jaybeak couture. Oozing hotness, Jungkook is ready to make people fall heads over heels fall in love with him!

This is not it. In Muster Sowoozoo 2021, he surprised all his fans and the world with his real eyebrow piercing. For the shoot of Butter, he had used a fake eyebrow piercing. For PTD concerts, the world saw lip piercing.

J-Hope’s Quintessential Choices of Shirt

The real fashionista is J-Hope. He never shies from making astounding fashion statements. From hair to shirts, he knows how to look cool in every ensemble. For the PTD online concert, he chose to dye his hair in the platinum shade. However, the biggest fashion headline was the condom shirt that he was seen wearing in Hawaii for vacation with his family in December.

SUGA Breaking Gender Stereotype And Supporting LGBTQIA+ Community

Fashion has always been the way to shower support and break stereotypes. SUGA believes that. For the shoot of the Vogue and GQ Korea, Min Yoon-gi chose to ace in a skirt. Posing like a true-blue model, Min Yoon-gi looked picturesque.

V’s Cool Looks And Aura

You name any cool outfit and Kim Taehyung will ace it like a pro. From tattoos, fishtail pants to the ruffled blazers, Kim knows it all. Kim Taehyung’s attire has left the internet swooning with his cool looks. V was injured but he still stole the limelight with his quintessential fashion choices.

Who is your favorite?