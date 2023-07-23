Home

From Tempting Bites to Exciting Games: 9 Must-Try Food and Gaming Spots in Delhi NCR

These 9 best places to visit in Delhi-NCR are sure going to be on your list when you decide to go out the next time.

Are you bored with just going out to a food joint, eating and just coming back home? Where we think there are hardly any things to do except maybe roaming around some shady malls which are come out to be boring sometimes until you want to shop. Well, Delhi has much more to offer than just these kinds of of stuff. Delhi-NCR region has some amazing places which you might have never heard before. These are some perfect places to bond and enjoy with your friends, family, cousins or whosoever.

1. Glued Reloaded

Unparalleled gaming opportunities are waiting at Noida’s Glued Reloaded, a hidden gem. Enter their virtual reality gaming area to immerse yourself in engaging virtual reality activities while being transported to a world of cutting-edge technology. Glued Reloaded offers a variety of alternatives to players of all ages, offering a full spectrum of fun. Indulge in the excitement of vintage arcade games as well as a game of bowling on their well-equipped lanes. Glued Reloaded guarantees a great and entertaining experience for everyone, whether you’re looking for retro games or futuristic adventures.

Address: – HP Petrol Pump, Near, Dynamic House, Dadri Main Rd, Sector 41, Noida

Contact:- 095400 49974

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/gluedreloaded/

Price:- Ticket Starting ₹699

2. The Barbeque Company

The BBQ Company in Karkardooma distinguishes itself as a top spot for buffet and live grill meals. It offers a special fusion of outstanding grill and buffet experiences with a wide selection of mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant’s decor has a relaxed, rustic vibe, and the attractive wooden tables and chairs help to create a welcoming ambiance. Their menu offers creative starters and entrées that may be ordered by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The BBQ Company also has a special live counter, a variety of gol-gappe, tortillas, soups, salads (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), and a delicious array of desserts. The BBQ Company’s stunning views will elevate your eating experience and add to the cozy atmosphere. The restaurant’s spectacular views from its location in Karkardooma provide an exquisite background for your lunch. Enjoy the delectable treats from the buffet and live grill while taking in the breathtaking surroundings. This sensory delight mixes taste and visual beauty in perfect harmony.

Address: 4, Hargovind Enclave, Near Shanti Mukund Hospital, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Contact: +919599064830, +919599215408

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/the_barbeque_company/

Price: ₹2,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

3. Inferno

Discover Inferno, a popular Italian restaurant in Noida renowned for its delectable wood-fired pizzas and inviting atmosphere. This eatery prides itself on delivering fresh pizzas sourced locally, ensuring a truly authentic culinary experience. The menu extends beyond pizzas, offering a range of traditional options such as salads, soups, and kebabs. To complement the savory and satisfying meals, Inferno also provides a selection of beverages including wine, beer, and cocktails. Step into Inferno’s chic and cozy environment, characterized by rustic interior design featuring brick walls, wooden tables, and soft ambient lighting, creating a welcoming ambiance that exudes both style and warmth.

Enjoy a pleasant dining experience at Inferno while being mesmerized by breathtaking vistas that provide an added layer of magic. This restaurant is in Noida and provides gorgeous views that improve the ambiance. Enjoy the scrumptious wood-fired pizzas, savor the flavors, and feast your eyes on the stunning surroundings for a harmonic marriage of taste and visual enjoyment. Let the breathtaking vistas serve as the setting for your meal, raising it to new heights and leaving you with enduring memories of a remarkable gastronomic trip.

Address: 2nd, Advant Navis Business Park Tower-D, Sector 135, Noida

Contact: +917669545155

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/infernonoida/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx)

4. Worlds of Wonder: –

The Worlds of Wonder Water Park will take you on an exciting trip filled with fun and thrill. All visitors to this exciting location are guaranteed an action-packed day. There is a wealth of thrill waiting for those looking for a refreshing splash, including a variety of heart-pounding water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools. Live performances throughout the day at the park give an additional layer of entertainment for guests. Indulge in delectable cuisine and beverages to fuel up the range of eating options offered to visitors. A seamless and joyful encounter is guaranteed for everyone thanks to the courteous staff’s excellent service. Visit the Worlds of Wonder Water Park to immerse yourself in an aquatic thrill-filled world and make lifelong memories.

Address: The Great India Place Mall, Sector-38 A, Entry from Gate No. 11, Noida

Contact: 080 6909 0000

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldsofwonderofficial/

Price: ₹1399 for an Adult

5. Caffeinated

Caffeinated Coffee Bar offers a delightful experience encompassing ambiance, food, drinks, and service. The inviting atmosphere, with its cozy seating and warm lighting, creates a comfortable space to unwind. While renowned for their excellent coffee selection, the menu goes beyond expectations. From mouthwatering pasta and nachos to flavorful sushi, sandwiches, and refreshing salads, the food options are diverse and satisfying. The drink menu features a wide array of expertly crafted beverages to complement any craving. The service at Caffeinated Coffee Bar is attentive and friendly, ensuring a pleasant visit. Whether you’re seeking a coffee fix or a satisfying meal, Caffeinated Coffee Bar impresses with its delectable food offerings, extensive drink selection, and quality service.

Enjoy the delectable food options at Caffeinated Coffee Bar while taking in the gorgeous views that will make your meal even more enjoyable. The restaurant’s lovely location and breathtaking views give even more charm to your visit. Enjoy the flavorful food and beverages while taking in the breathtaking landscape. Let the captivating surroundings serve as the setting for your meal, resulting in a seamless fusion of sensory and aesthetic pleasure that will leave a lasting impression.

Address: SH 4, Sector 144, Noida

Contact: +919145253403

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caffeinated.india/

Price: ₹1,300 for two people (approx.)

6. Karigari

Karigari restaurant has a charming and friendly ambiance that is enhanced by beautiful design and cozy lighting, making for a great dining experience. Karigari’s menu offers a variety of delicious meals that are skillfully prepared utilizing top-quality ingredients. Their drink menu complements the culinary options by delivering a variety of energizing selections that go great with the meal. A first-rate eating experience is guaranteed at Karigari, and the service is first-rate. Their Mango Fest presents Chef Harpal’s inventive mango-infused treats, such as Suhagrat wali Kheer and Mango Mania, adding to the culinary journey. Karigari is the place to go if you want a memorable eating experience.

Enjoy your dinner while taking in the gorgeous surroundings of the Karigari restaurant. The restaurant’s prime position provides enticing panoramas that elevate your dining experience to new levels of splendor. Enjoy delectable foods and cool drinks while taking in a breathtaking environment for a memorable blend of tastes and views.

Address: Shop 4, Noida Metro Station, Sector 51, Noida

Contact: +919289426210, +919289426211,+919289426212

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karigari_noida/

Price: ₹1,900 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

7. Dutchman Port

Your taste buds will be delighted by the exceptional cuisine that Dutchman Port provides. Their menu offers a variety of expertly produced, thoughtfully designed foods. Each meal is presented in awe-inspiring fashion and has flavours that are remarkable. Additionally, Dutchman Port has a pleasant and welcoming ambiance because of the subtle combination of warmth and elegance in its design. Each customer is guaranteed a warm and attentive eating experience with the support of the helpful and pleasant staff.Enjoy the spectacular vistas while indulging in Dutchman Port’s gastronomic pleasure. The restaurant’s ideal position offers a lovely setting against which you may enjoy delectable food while taking in breathtaking views. Enjoy their delicious flavors while taking in a breathtaking environment to create a memorable harmony of taste and sight.

Address: B-34, Sector 67, Near Sector 75, Noida

Contact: +918130915830

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dutchman.port/

Price: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

8. Khatirdari

Discover a stunning and welcoming atmosphere at Khatirdari, where delectable eating is ready to go with warm lighting and stylish design. Enjoy a wide variety of meals that are carefully cooked using fresh ingredients to provide genuine and delicious flavours. A carefully chosen beverage menu that considers everyone’s tastes complete the gastronomic trip and guarantees the ideal complement with every dish. The attentive and knowledgeable staff at Khatirdari goes above and beyond to make visitors feel genuinely cherished, which results in simply exceptional service. Additionally, their most recent marketing effort, which offers chai for the astounding price of just Rs. 1, showcases their dedication to flavor and affordability. Khatirdari establishes itself as a gastronomic sanctuary with a memorable eating experience.

Enjoy your dinner at Khatirdari while being mesmerized by breathtaking views that improve the whole dining experience. The restaurant’s spectacular views and lovely location give a touch of the natural world’s charm to your dining experience. Enjoy the mouthwatering dishes while indulging in the breathtaking environment for a harmonic fusion of taste and visual enjoyment. Let the breathtaking vistas be the backdrop to your meal, taking it to new levels of delight and leaving you with priceless memories.

Address: – Shop 4, Near Metro Station, Sector 135, Noida

Contact:- +919990019342

Instagram:– https://www.instagram.com/khatirdarinoida/

Price:- ₹1,300 for two people (approx.)

9. Bottels and Barrels

A well-kept secret, Bottles and Barrels succeeds at offering a fantastic atmosphere, delectable food, cool beverages, and first-rate service. With a warm, inviting ambiance and a sleek, modern attitude, the restaurant is at the ideal position for an enjoyable dining experience. Bottles and Barrels’ menu features a selection of delectable meals that are skillfully made using premium ingredients to please every palate. Excellent drink options include a variety of beautifully crafted cocktails and a large assortment of spirits. The crew ensures a fantastic eating experience with their prompt and friendly service. Their special menu, which is available every day from 4 to 7 p.m. for only Rs 99, also adds a tonne of value. For foodies seeking a good time, Bottles and Barrels is a must-visit location.

Address: 232A, Second floor, DLF Star Tower, NH-8, Block A, Sector 30, Gurugram

Contact: 098152 02102, +918707837872, +918826871088

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bottlesandbarrelsgurgaon/

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

