Every season comes with its unique sense of style. Winter fashion is always something that is difficult to ace, maybe because of the number of layers involved, to get the perfect styling. But here we have our leading men to inspire us with their distinct and mind-blowing winter fashion.

So, let's have a look at some styles that you can easily adapt to enjoy the winter chills and be the most stylish one in the room:

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal keeps it dapper in his casually-formal winter outfit. The recently wed, paired a gray pullover with a monochrome set of striped blazer and jogger pants. This style is something you can opt for when going out with friends or even attending a small function.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh brings up yet another different and unique look this time. The young superstar channels cowboy energy into his winter fit as he slays white pants and a plain black sweatshirt under a cream coloured poncho-cape, accessorising his cool look with a brown hat, large sunglasses, a locket and diamond studs in his ears.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra aces the formal winter style game with his look donned in Ladakh. The Shershaah actor can be seen pairing black slim-fit pants with a cross emerald blazer over a black turtleneck and formal shoes. This unique style is the best suit for any winter weddings and functions.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma looks super cool as he was seen hanging out with his friends in max style during a trip to Rishikesh, where he had gone for a Yoga retreat post his COVID recovery. The actor looks elegant in a brown check overcoat worn over lighter brown pants and a black T-shirt complemented with his white Nike sneakers as he beats the winter blues with friends.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Soon to be seen in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi goes the complete denim way, this winter. The actor ooted for a light blue denim jacket with a grey hood over a printed cool grey t-shirt, paired with light blue ankle-length jeans and black high-heeled boots. You can carry this casual yet dapper, fashion style in the daytime.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao gets into a fun and classy Christmas winter mood. The actor wore a wide check unique suit with the same print on his shirt as he paired it along with black pants and a Santa hat. The attire is a formal masterpiece and would be suitable for any elegant event.