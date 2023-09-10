Home

Lifestyle

G20 Summit 2023: Mumbai Pao to Kashmiri Kahwa, Here’s a Full List of All-Veg Lavish Feast For World Leaders

G20 Summit 2023: Mumbai Pao to Kashmiri Kahwa, Here’s a Full List of All-Veg Lavish Feast For World Leaders

Here is a glimpse of G20 Summit 2023 dinner menu that was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

G20 Summit 2023: Mumbai Pao to Kashmiri Kahwa, Here's a Full List of All-Veg Lavish Feast For World Leaders (Picture used for representation purpose only)

G20 Summit 2023: This year India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. ‘One Earth – One Family – One Future’ which means that now all the decisions will be made for the future of our people and our planet. President Droupadi Murmu hosted the G20 Summit dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, marking the beginning of the summit. As their meals were presented on silver and gold-plated utensils, the world leaders were exposed to the rich culture and legacy of India.

Trending Now

The menu has a variety of appetizers, drinks, desserts, and many more specialities that capture the authentic flavour of India. The menu’s introduction read – ‘A medley of traditions, customs, and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways, taste connects us, highlighting India’s variety while also emphasizing how the entire nation is bound together by its taste.” In order to highlight our nation’s agricultural resources, the menu includes millet as well as other fresh vegetables.

You may like to read

A number of politicians have already arrived at the location, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius. The beautiful Indian vegetarian plate will be served to the G20 leaders. The menu for tonight’s supper with the world’s leaders is listed below.

Starters to Dessert, Here’s Everything Served at The G20 Dinner

1. Starters

Paatram: It is a fox millet leaf crisp topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

2. Beverages

Kashmiri kahwa, Filter coffee and Darjeeling tea

3. Main course

Vanavarnam: It is a dish served with the idea of showcasing the “Strength of the soil ” consisting of jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice.

4. Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao: It is an onion seed-flavoured soft bun.

Bakarkhani: It is a cardamom-flavored sweet flatbread.

5. Desserts

Madhurima: It is a cardamom-scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

So these were the dishes served on the first day of G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 which truly depicts the essence of our country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES