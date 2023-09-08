Home

From ‘Millet Nargisi Kofta’ To ‘Little Millet Soup’, Here’s The Millet-Rich Culinary Extravaganza That Awaits G20 Guests At The Taj Mahal Hotel

The delicacies, carefully picked and curated for the G20 dignitaries, have been created by the Taj Mahal Hotel's Director of Culinary Operations and renowned chef Arun Sundaraj.

New Delhi: From ‘millet pancakes’ to ‘little millet soup’ and ‘millet nargisi kofta, Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel has prepared a millet-powered culinary extravaganza which is sure to leave the G20 guests and delegates wanting more.

The delicacies, carefully picked and curated for the G20 dignitaries, have been created by the Taj Mahal Hotel’s Director of Culinary Operations and renowned chef Arun Sundaraj. Chef Sundaraj’s special menu for the G20 guests lays a special emphasis on millets which have been spread across all three meals, viz. breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Check out the complete menu prepared by Chef Sundaraj below:

Breakfast

Ragi idli

Millet pancakes

Lunch/ Dinner

Lamb and little millet soup

Palm heart

Cherry tomatoes

Pearl millet and mix mesclun

Murgh, Badam and Amaranth korma

Millet Nargisi Kofta

Caramelised onion and Cumin millet pulao

Dessert

Wild Rice and Pearl millet mousse

Orange quinoa and little millet kheer

In-room platters

Assorted Choco Bon Bon

Indian sweets including pista and pumpkin roll, kaju katli, gulkand rose ladoo

Naan khatai cookies

Oat and chocolate granola bars

G20-Themed Macaroons (Branding is edible)

Special Thali at The Machan

Awadhi murg korma

Bhuna ghosht

Coconut payasam

Malwani prawn

Hyderabad Ghosht Biryani

Malai kofta

Potato Varuwal

The Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the favorites of foreign dignitaries when it comes to fine dining, has been decked up in G20 and Bharat Mandapam colours as it gears up to host the G20 guest. A spokesperson said the luxury hotel will showcase the incredible flavours of India with special emphasis on the usage of millets in the culinary offerings.

“Additionally, special experiences are being curated that showcase the cultural diversity and heritage of India,” they said.

