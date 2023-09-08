By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
From ‘Millet Nargisi Kofta’ To ‘Little Millet Soup’, Here’s The Millet-Rich Culinary Extravaganza That Awaits G20 Guests At The Taj Mahal Hotel
New Delhi: From ‘millet pancakes’ to ‘little millet soup’ and ‘millet nargisi kofta, Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel has prepared a millet-powered culinary extravaganza which is sure to leave the G20 guests and delegates wanting more.
The delicacies, carefully picked and curated for the G20 dignitaries, have been created by the Taj Mahal Hotel’s Director of Culinary Operations and renowned chef Arun Sundaraj. Chef Sundaraj’s special menu for the G20 guests lays a special emphasis on millets which have been spread across all three meals, viz. breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Check out the complete menu prepared by Chef Sundaraj below:
Breakfast
- Ragi idli
- Millet pancakes
Lunch/ Dinner
- Lamb and little millet soup
- Palm heart
- Cherry tomatoes
- Pearl millet and mix mesclun
- Murgh, Badam and Amaranth korma
- Millet Nargisi Kofta
- Caramelised onion and Cumin millet pulao
Dessert
- Wild Rice and Pearl millet mousse
- Orange quinoa and little millet kheer
In-room platters
- Assorted Choco Bon Bon
- Indian sweets including pista and pumpkin roll, kaju katli, gulkand rose ladoo
- Naan khatai cookies
- Oat and chocolate granola bars
- G20-Themed Macaroons (Branding is edible)
Special Thali at The Machan
- Awadhi murg korma
- Bhuna ghosht
- Coconut payasam
- Malwani prawn
- Hyderabad Ghosht Biryani
- Malai kofta
- Potato Varuwal
The Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the favorites of foreign dignitaries when it comes to fine dining, has been decked up in G20 and Bharat Mandapam colours as it gears up to host the G20 guest. A spokesperson said the luxury hotel will showcase the incredible flavours of India with special emphasis on the usage of millets in the culinary offerings.
“Additionally, special experiences are being curated that showcase the cultural diversity and heritage of India,” they said.
