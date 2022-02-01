Gabriella Demetriades, a designer and South African model is known for her dedication and determination. She practises intense cardio workouts and circuit training that helps in improving muscular strength. Making the most out of Tuesday, Gabriella is seen acing squat push, weighted rows, single-leg lift, pushup, kettlebell swings and burpees.Also Read - Fitness Tips: Shilpa Shetty's Morning Yoga Routine Is All We Need To Calm Our Mind And Soul, Watch Video

Taking it to Instagram, Gabriella uploaded a workout video. The caption read," I truly love circuit training and HIT, find a movement you love , whatever it is and just make it a part of your life . Little workout here for you by @bablumarik 5 rounds 10-15 reps of each . Squat push / weighted rows / single leg lift/ push up / kettle bell swings followed by 10 burpees – enjoy !" Gabriella shows her morning workout routine. She is wearing a grey sports bra and paired it up with grey tights and tied her ace in a ponytail. She is acing the athleisure looks.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

What Are The Benefits?

Circuit training must be done two to three times every week. This helps in burning calories, improving cardiovascular fitness and has numerous other health benefits. For both cardio and strength training combined, circuit training is helpful.

Squats are helpful in avoiding injury by activating smaller muscles to balance the body. Along with this, squats also help in increasing stability by improving imbalances, building lower body strength, toning the legs and glutes. Squats also help in strengthening the core muscles.

Single leg squat helps in preventing injury by activating smaller muscles to balance the body. it has the same benefits as that of squats.

Triceps workout helps in strengthening the lower back and building core by pulling the abdominal muscles. Push-ups help in building muscles and strength and also help in losing weight by burning fat.