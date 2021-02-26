Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate celebration in the garden of her apartment complex in Mumbai. The guest list was less than 60 and the newlyweds along with her interior designer mother Deepa Mirza played host to the close circle of family and friends. The lovebirds got married in the most picture-perfect way. Dia’s abode was carefully designed keeping her affinity for the environment in mind. Featuring wooden floors, bird feeders, vast windows that give a clear view of the greenery, and comfy corners where one can lounge for hours. In fact, Dia’s wedding look was much loved and appreciated by the fans and the fashion police. She looked simple yet breathtaking in a red and gold Banarasi saree by Raw Mango. Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Mehendi, Wears a Sunny Bright Suit - See Pics

A video of the actor getting dolled up for her wedding got viral. The actor can be seen sitting in the makeup chair, getting the final touches done on the wedding case Instagram handle. Wearing a grey robe, Dia can be seen wearing a maang tika and gajra in her hair. The makeup artist and hairstylist worked their magic on the beautiful actor. For her wedding day, she kept her makeup subtle and natural. She accessorised with a red dupatta, maang tika, and heavy gold necklace. Also Read - Dia Mirza Breaks Silence on Marrying Vaibhav Rekhi After Sunaina's Beautiful Post About Love

What’s special about Dia’s intimate wedding decor is that the couple opted for a beautiful open mandap amidst a garden set up with loads of rajnigandha and jasmine flowers. With elements like brass metal and glass, the wedding was themed around an ‘Indian Garden’ with a minimalistic approach.

A female priest performed the wedding ceremony for Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. They broke many stereotypes, they said no to the bidaai and kanyadaan rituals.