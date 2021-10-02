Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a peacemaker, an activist, a spiritual leader and a hero. He helped India gain Independence in 1947. The man undertook a total of 17 fasts during the freedom struggle (1913, 1914, 1918, 1919, 1921, 1922, 1924, 1925, twice in 1932 and 1933, 1934, 1939, 1943, 1947, 1948) and his longest fast was for 21 days. He wrote, “Food is Life,” in his book Key to Health. Mahatma Gandhi also wrote, “Whilst it is true that man cannot live without air and water, the thing that nourishes the body is food. Hence the saying, food is life.”Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Posts And Greetings

Mahatma Gandhi was a vegetarian from birth and he usually divided food into three baskets- a vegetarian basket, a flesh food basket and a mixed diet basket which had a combination of vegetarian and flesh food. Since he was a vegetarian, he stuck to the first basket.

A Typical Meal For Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi experimented with his diet and in the book, Diet and Diet Reform, a chapter carried a sample of his diets. "I take generally: 8 tolas of germinating wheat, 8 tolas of sweet almonds reduced to a paste, 8 tolas of green leaves pounded, 6 sour lemons, and 2 ounces of honey. The food is divided into two parts, the first meal is taken at 11 a.m. the second at 6.15 p.m. The only thing touched by fire is water. I take in the morning and once more during the day boiling water, lemon and honey." Gandhi wrote in his book, as reported by The Indian Express.

No Salt

While we have been often told to cut down on the salt intake, Mahatma Gandhi started a salt-free diet in the year 1911, he was a staunch opposer to add additional salt to meals. By the late 1920s, he started consuming salt again as advised by the doctors, he used to have not more than 30 grains per day.

No dairy for six years

Gandhiji in his book The Moral Basis of Vegetarianism, he said, “I excluded milk from my diet for six years. … But in the year 1917, as a result of my own ignorance, I was laid down with severe dysentery. I was reduced to a skeleton, but I stubbornly refused to take milk or buttermilk. … I could have had in mind only the milk of the cow and buffalo; why should the vow prevent me from taking goat’s milk?” A vegetarian diet must include milk and milk products, he wrote after pursuing his lactose-free experiment. A word of wisdom for today’s weight-watchers who stay away from milk products.

Raw and unprocessed food

As evident from his daily diet, he mostly steered clear of cooked and processed food — a precursor to today’s Paleo diet?

No Sugar, Please!

By sugar, we mean refined sugar. As per various reports, Gandhiji loved fruits and mango was his favourite. But he stayed away from refined sugar. “Mango is a cursed fruit,” Gandhi wrote in 1941. “It attracts attention as no other fruit does. We must get used to not treating it with so much affection … but they [the patients] will all get some as we have three boxes.”