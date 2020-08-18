Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is around the corner and people have started to prepare for the arrival of Lord Ganpati. On August 22, we will celebrate one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. Ganesh Chaturthi begins with much fervour around the country and especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Also Read - Tribute to Doctors: Lord Ganesha Idols in Bengaluru Dressed As Healthcare Workers Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion, devotees bring Ganesha idols at home and shower their love to their beloved deity in the form of offerings like flowers, Bhog, hymns etc. Bhog or Prasad remains an important part of Ganesh Chaturthi, like any other Indian festival. That's why here we will tell you about some Bhog Dishes that Lord Ganesha is fond of and offering him these can definitely make the Lord happy.

Modak

Needless to say, Modak is Lord Ganesha's favourite food and that is the reason, one of his names is Modakpriya. This sweet and stuffed dumpling is offered to the god as Naivedyam during the Puja. Modak is prepared using rice flour and sweet coconut jaggery filling. Some flavourful ingredients are also added to make Modaks taste delicious.

Satori

It is a Maharashtrian dish that is prepared by many during Ganesh Chaturti. This sweet and flat bread is prepared using Khoya, milk, Ghee, and Besan. Satori is a rich delicacy which has a distinctive texture and it tastes delicious. You can try this dish at home and offer to Lord Ganesha on the festive occasion.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is another Maharashtrian food that is Lord Ganesha’s favourite. It is a flat bread made of Maida. Puran Poli is stuffed with sweet lentils and jaggery. You also need saffron, Ghee, and Elaichi to prepare this Indian dessert. Puran Poli is also popular in Gujarat and South India.

Motichoor Laddoo

Lord Ganesha is fond of Motichoor Laddoo’s sweet and delicious taste. This sweet dish is offered as Bhog on almost all the festive occasions to various Gods. Motichoor Laddoo melts in mouth easily and can satisfy your taste buds.