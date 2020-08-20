Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals in India, especially for people living in Maharashtra. The deity is popularly known as the remover all the obstacles and wisdom keeper. People worship Lord Ganesha to bring prosperity in their lives. Any auspicious occasion is considered incomplete without offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that he can take away all the negativity in the house and help you prosper. However, this can’t be possible until you place Lord Ganesha’s idol the right way. That’s why, here we tell you some important Vastu Shastra rules that you need to abide by while bringing a Ganesha idol at home. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Mumbai: Visarjan Rath Launched Amid COVID-19 to Help Senior Citizens

Type of Idol You Should Bring Home

As per Vastu rules, here is how different types of Ganesha idols affect your life.

Ganesha idol made of cow dung, Peepal, and Neem tree – Brings fortune and removes bad luck

Turmeric and white Ganesha idols – Bring good luck

Crystal Ganesha idols – Remove all Vastu Dosha

Silver Ganesha idol – Brings fame

Brass Ganesha idol – Promotes good health

Wood Ganesha idol – Brings happiness

The Right Place of The Idol

You should place the idol either in the east, west, or North-East direction. Do not place the idol in the south direction or against a wall which is directly attached to the toilet or is near a washroom. Placing it under the staircase is also not advisable. Make sure the back of the idol is facing the front of a door.

Ganesha’s Trunk Position

According to Vastu Shastra, Lord Ganesha’s trunk should be a bit tilted towards left as it is believed to bring positivity at home. Notably, it is believed to be hard to please deity with trunk tilted right. In case, you are keeping a Ganesha idol on your office desk, make sure it is in the standing position as this way, it will bring positive energy and keep you enthusiastic.

Ganesha’s Idol Position

The Ganesha idol which you are bringing home should be in a sitting position so that the deity stays in your home.