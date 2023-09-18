Home

Ganesh Chaturthi Outfits: Last-Minute Affordable Suits Inspired By Celebrities

Not sure what to wear on Ganesh Chaturthi? Take cues from Bollywood Divas and recreate the same outfit under a budget.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The season of festival has just begun and there’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of the festival than donning yourself in beautiful ethnic ensembles. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches the quest for finding an ideal outfit also draws near you. With an array of choices ready for your consideration spanning from anarkali, sharara sets and other fusion wear, choosing that one outfit that speaks for your style and encompasses the festive attire can be daunting. From Kiara Advani to Mrunal Thakur, here are some outfits that you can recreate under a budget for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

We have curated a list of Indian outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses that can persuade you to recreate the same look by adding your touch of style to it.

Diya Mirza’s red floral suit looks absolutely stunning and makes the perfect attire for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The floral motifs add the right touch of freshness and vibrancy to the outfit and the bright red colour would also help you embrace the festive spirit at its finest. She is wearing a red muslin kurta set from the brand Vaayu and you can also recreate the same look at a much reasonable price from Amazon.

Buy on Amazon





Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a yellow floral kurta set. The vibrant yellow colour looks perfect for the festival and the ethereal floral motifs also take the centre-stage. This colour would work well for day and night. Radiating joy and elegance, Mrunal is a sight to behold in this beautiful ensemble. She has accessorised her look with statement earrings, golden juttis and bangles. For her hair and makeup, she went for a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup.

Buy on Amazon





Demonstrating that there is elegance in simplicity, Kiara wore a baby pink salwar suit. The ensemble features a sleeveless, calf-glazing kurta with cropped slacks and a transparent dupatta. She chose to keep her look minimal by skipping the accessories altogether however, you can take the look from minimal to over the top, depending on how you style it. The pastel colour looks ethereal and transmits a graceful vibe. Luckily, we found something so similar that it’s difficult to believe that she is wearing a different brand. So, if you are also planning to add sweetness to your festive attire then take cues from the diva and recreate the same look for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Buy on Amazon





Buy on Amazon

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Bebo) is the epitome of class and elegance and her outfit choices are no different. She wore a beautiful pastel green Anarkali set that added a touch of freshness and sophistication to the outfit, perfectly complementing Kareena’s beauty. If you’re a fan of pastel colours and adore Kareena’s style, taking inspiration from her look and opting for a pastel green Anarkali set for a special occasion would be a fabulous choice.

Buy on Amazon

Sara Ali Khan and her love for Indian wear is no new news. She wore a beautiful bold red sharara set which is the perfect blend of contemporary and traditional. The bold red colour goes perfectly well with her personality and if you are also planning to steal the spotlight this Ganesh Chaturthi then this ensemble would be the perfect pick for you. We found an exact dupe of her Sharara set so hop on to her look and channel your inner Sara Ali Khan!

