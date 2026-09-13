Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What to do and what not to do after Ganpati Sthapana at home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bringing Ganpati Bappa home is a special moment for every family. But what happens after the idol is installed? From daily prayers and bhog to a few traditional things devotees are advised to avoid, here is a simple guide to follow after Ganesh Sthapana.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Bringing Ganpati Bappa home is more than just another festive ritual. For many families, it marks the beginning of days filled with prayers, aarti, flowers, modaks, and a warm festive atmosphere at home. Once the idol has been placed and the Sthapana puja is complete, however, devotees traditionally continue to treat the space with care and devotion. So, what should you do after Ganpati arrives home, and what should you avoid during the days of worship? Here are some of the customs you need to follow that can help you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with devotion while keeping things peaceful and meaningful.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When Is Ganpati Sthapana?

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, 2026 (Monday). The festival begins with Ganesh Sthapana, when devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and perform the installation and worship rituals.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Madhyahna Ganesha puja muhurat time is 11:02 am to 01:31 pm and Ganesha Visarjan on September 25, 2026 (Friday), according to Drik Panchang. (The exact puja timings can vary according to location and panchang).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What to do after Ganpati Sthapana

Keep the puja space clean and sacred: After Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganpati Sthapana, keep the area around the idol neat, clean and free from clutter. Light a diya and offer fresh flowers, durva grass, fruits and other traditional offerings as per your family’s customs. Perform daily puja and aarti: If Ganesha is staying at home for multiple days, offer prayers every morning and evening. Recite Ganesh mantras, perform aarti and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles. Offer fresh bhog: Prepare sattvic offerings such as modak, ladoo, fruits or other homemade delicacies. Traditionally, modak is considered especially dear to Lord Ganesha. Offer the food with devotion before distributing it as prasad among family members. Maintain devotional atmosphere: Spend some time in prayer, bhajan, meditation or reading stories associated with Lord Ganesha. Encourage children and family members to participate in the celebrations and learn about the significance of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What to avoid after Ganpati Sthapana

Do not leave the idol unattended for long periods: Traditionally, devotees try to ensure that someone from the household is present and that the daily worship is not neglected. If everyone needs to go out, arrange for a family member or trusted person to remain at home. Avoid keeping the puja area dirty or disorganised: Do not allow stale flowers, spoiled food or accumulated waste to remain around the idol. Replace offerings respectfully and maintain cleanliness throughout the celebration. Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol during the festival: Many families follow a sattvic diet after Ganpati Sthapana, avoiding meat, fish, eggs and alcohol until visarjan. Customs can vary, so follow the practices traditionally observed by your family. Do not disrespect the idol or prasad: Avoid touching the idol unnecessarily, placing objects on or around it carelessly, or wasting food offered as prasad. Treat the sacred space with cleanliness and reverence. Avoid arguments and negative behaviour: Ganesh Chaturthi is traditionally associated with devotion, positivity and harmony. Try to avoid unnecessary conflicts, arguments, and bad behaviour at home during the period of Ganpati worship.

Have a prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 !!