Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Why devotees offer 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha? Know story and significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modaks, but have you ever wondered why devotees traditionally offer 21 of them to Ganpati? Here’s an interesting story behind the number and its deeper meaning.

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Why are 21 modaks offered to Lord Ganesha (PC: Magnific)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is here, and homes celebrating the festival are once again preparing their favourite offerings for Ganpati Bappa. Among all the sweets placed before Lord Ganesha, modak holds a special place and is often considered one of his most loved offerings. But there is an interesting reason why devotees traditionally offer 21 modaks instead of simply making a few. The number has its own significance and is connected to popular religious beliefs and a fascinating story associated with Lord Ganesha. So, what does 21 actually mean, and what is its story?

Why are 21 modaks offered to Ganpati?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 falls on September 14, 2026 (Monday), marking the start of the 10-day festival. Incredible India’s official portal (Government of India) states, “Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (around August-September).” When Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, one thing that is almost impossible to miss is a plate of freshly prepared modaks placed before Ganpati Bappa. The sweet is considered one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite offerings and has become closely linked with the festival. But there is more to the tradition than simply offering Bappa his favourite sweet.

In many households, devotees prepare or offer 21 modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi. The number is not considered random and is linked to popular Hindu beliefs and stories surrounding Lord Ganesha. Modak itself is an ancient sweet, with references to it appearing in old Indian literature. The word is also associated with joy and happiness.

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Story behind offering 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha

According to a popular legend, Lord Ganesha once visited Sage Atri and his wife Anusuya along with Lord Shiva. Anusuya wanted to serve food to Ganesha first, but the young Ganesha had an unusually large appetite and remained hungry even after eating a large amount of food. She continued serving him different dishes until she finally offered him a modak. After eating the modak, Ganesha let out a loud burp of complete satisfaction. At that exact moment, Lord Shiva, who was waiting for food, also burped 21 times after Ganesha’s hunger, was finally satisfied. When Goddess Parvati learned that the modak had completely satisfied her son and husband, she wished that all devotees to offer 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha.

This is believed to be one of the stories associated with the tradition of offering 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha. Over time, the story became part of the many traditions associated with Ganpati worship, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Spiritual significance of offering 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha

Offering 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha is a popular tradition during Ganesh Chaturthi, with modak regarded as one of Bappa’s favourite sweets. The number 21 is also considered significant in several Ganesh worship traditions and is associated with ideas of spiritual completeness and devotion. Number 21 represents a combination of the 5 organs of perception, 5 organs of action, 5 vital energies (pranas), 5 elements of nature, and the mind. Offering 21 modaks symbolically means offering one’s entire self – body, senses, mind, and soul to Lord Ganesha.

The offering is therefore seen not just as food but as an expression of devotion and surrender. Devotees offer the modaks to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, happiness and the removal of obstacles.

For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, which is being celebrated on September 14, the tradition of offering modaks continues to be one of the most loved parts of the festival.