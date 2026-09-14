Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 50 wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wishes: Ganesh Chaturthi is here, bringing Bappa home with prayers, celebrations, and plenty of festive cheer. Here is a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status ideas to share with loved ones.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/ganesh-chaturthi-2026-wishes-messages-greetings-whatsapp-status-to-welcome-ganpati-bappa-8523575/ Copy

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wishes (PC: Unsplash)

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals that instantly brings a sense of celebration and joy across India. From bringing Bappa home to decorating the house, preparing modaks and joining the aarti, every little moment feels special. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins on September 14, 2026, many devotees will also be looking for the right words to wish their family and friends. If you are planning to send a festive message on WhatsApp or share a greeting on social media, here are some simple wishes you can use with family and loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wishes

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. May Bappa fill your home with happiness.

May Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle from your path and bless you with success.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring peace, joy and prosperity.

May Bappa bless you with wisdom, good health and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026!

Wishing you a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi filled with faith, love and togetherness.

May Lord Ganesha bring new hopes and fresh beginnings into your life.

May Bappa’s blessings always stay with you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

May every prayer you make this Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 bring positivity into your life.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Bappa guide you towards happiness and success.

May your home always be filled with Bappa’s blessings. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Let this Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 bring new dreams, new opportunities and new reasons to smile.

May Vighnaharta remove all your worries and fill your days with happiness.

Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 surrounded by family and loved ones.

May Lord Ganesha bless your life with peace, prosperity and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wishes for family

May Bappa bless our family with love, unity and endless happiness.

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 filled with laughter, good food and beautiful memories.

May Lord Ganesha keep you and your family safe, healthy and happy.

Sending you warm wishes and lots of blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Bappa bring peace to your heart and happiness to your home.

Wishing my wonderful family a blessed and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

May this festive season bring us closer and fill our home with positivity.

May every new beginning in your life receive Bappa’s blessings.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Bappa bless you with everything your heart wishes for.

Sending love, happiness and festive wishes to you and your family.

May this Ganesh Chaturthi make your home brighter and your heart happier.

Wishing you success in every new journey you begin with Bappa’s blessings.

May Lord Ganesha give you strength to overcome every challenge.

Have a joyful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi with your family.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 messages to share WhatsApp Status

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Welcome home, Bappa!

Bappa has arrived! Let the celebrations begin.

Faith in the heart, Bappa by our side.

Bappa, keep us blessed and protected.

Welcoming Ganpati with love and devotion.

Bappa’s blessings, always and forever.

A home filled with faith is a home filled with Bappa’s blessings.

New beginnings, fresh hopes and Bappa’s blessings.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya!

Bappa, remove our worries and fill our lives with joy.

Celebrating the arrival of the one who removes every obstacle.

My heart is ready, Bappa is home!

Let the festive vibes begin. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Blessed to welcome Bappa home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 greetings to share with friends

May Bappa’s presence bring light to every corner of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026!

With faith in our hearts and Bappa in our homes, let us welcome a beautiful new beginning.

May every obstacle turn into an opportunity with Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, may your life be filled with peace, prosperity and countless reasons to smile.

Welcoming Ganpati Bappa with love, devotion and gratitude. May His blessings stay with us always. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Wishing you happiness, success, and prosperity this Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

May Lord Ganesha bless you with peace and good fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

May Lord Ganesha bring new beginnings and endless happiness into your life.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 to all !!