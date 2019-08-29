It’s time for Ganesh Chaturthi and the time to make Ganpati Bappa’s favourite food, modak! Here are some modak recipes by Chef Sanket Gore, Vice Principal, ITM IHM Oshiwara.

MODAKALU RECIPE

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour

1 cup grated coconut

1 dash powdered green cardamom

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup powdered jaggery

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

Step 1

To prepare this delicious recipe, take a pan and add grated coconut in it. Dry roast the coconut and keep it aside. Now, take another pan and add 1 cup water in it. Bring it to a boil. Then, add jaggery and allow it to dissolve. When the jaggery mixture starts to thicken, add the roasted coconut.

Step 2

Mix well and bring the flame to medium-high. Then, add cardamom powder and stir well. After a few seconds, turn off the flame, remove and keep the mixture aside. Now to prepare the dough, add rice flour in a bowl and add 1 cup of hot water in it. Add sesame oil and salt.

Step 3

Stir the mixture well and make sure that it is free of lumps. The dough should not be too tight. Now, take a portion of the dough and with the help of a rolling pin, shape them into small cups. Add a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery filling and close the edges of the dough by using your hands. Cover and then steam cook the modaks until done. Once done, transfer these little delights on a serving plate. Serve!

DRY FRUITS MODAK

The mixture is made with nuts, dates, raisins, and dry coconut.

1) First, take almonds and cashews in the grinder or food processor. If you want you can dry roast them as well, but not it’s not compulsory to do so.

2) Make a powder out of it by pulsing them.

3) Now add dates and raisins.

4) Also, add dry coconut.

5) Again, pulse it and make a coarse mixture.

6) Now add ghee.

7) Again, start pulsing and it will come together like a dough. If it is not coming together then you can add 1 teaspoon of water and pulse again.

8) Remove that mixture into the plate. Grease the modak moulds with ghee. Start shaping them using mould.

POHA MODAK

1 glass poha

½ cup Jaggery

7-10 Cashews

½ cup Coconut

7-10 Almonds

7-10 Unsalted Pistachio

2-3 tbsp ghee

Oil for deep frying

Recipe:

1. Soak the poha in water until it is soft and it will take a few minutes, be sure the poha doesn’t get soggy.

2. Drain excess water and make a smooth paste in the mixer. Keep aside. Put them in the mixer or cut them into smaller pieces.

3. Now, heat the pan again and sauté the coconuts till they are semi-brown and add the jaggery to it. Cook until the mixture gets a nice brown colour and is well cooked. Add the cashews, almonds and pistachios and mix well.

4. To make the modaks, take the smooth poha paste and shape into cups. Add the filling and seal the modaks. Deep fry the modaks or it can be served as it is. Poha modak is ready to be served.