Actor-model Gauahar Khan has been in the industry for quite a while now. The gorgeous actor started her career with modelling and since then she has been a fashion icon in the television fraternity. The actor recently took to Instagram to show how she spent her day out on the beach. She shared a reel (a form of short video) with her fans in which she can be seen pulling off a white Swimsuit with mini shorts. Also Read - Kumar Sanu Blames His Ex-Wife For Jaan's Upbringing Over Marathi Language Controversy in Bigg Boss 14

“Sun, Sip, Sand!! Life is Beautiful! #Grateful. Thank you for all the love guys,” Gauahar captioned the post. The actor’s outfit featured a fully lined swimsuit with a low-cut V-neck with gathered flounce front and back by brand H&M and she paired it with similar mini shorts. She can be seen wearing simple and delicate neckpiece and sunglasses. She kept the look simple and breezy and opted for a no-makeup look for her beach outing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 29 Episode Major Highlights: Bigg Boss Announces Cracking Twist 'Tabadla' Task

Watch the Video here: Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sexy Gown Costs Around Rs 3 Lakh And You Can't Get Your Eyes Off Her in That Marchesa Number

Gauahar’s stunning swimsuit costs USD 34.99, which is approximately Rs 2,598. You can also buy this swimsuit online, on the H&M website. Check this out:

Gauahar Khan has been consistent with her sharp fashion choices. She looks lovely in whatever she wears. She is touted to be one of the most stylish celebs, who has caught everyone’s attention already with her glamorous looks. She gave her fans back to back fashion statements in Bigg Boss 14.

In other news, actor Gauahar Khan is allegedly dating choreographer Zaid Darbar. Although the actor has dismissed the rumours of getting married to Zaid, the couple often share posts and pictures together. Gauahar recently posted a picture where she cannot stop gushing about her rumoured boyfriend while wishing him on his birthday. The duo was also spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand as they returned from goa holiday.

What do you think of Gauahar’s beach look?