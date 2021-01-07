Newlywed Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are spreading happy cheer on social media. The couple who just got married is celebrating 10 days of their wedding. Gauahar shared lovey-dovey pictures on her Instagram, wherein the couple can be seen all smiles and holding hands while posing for the camera. Also Read - SPOTTED! Sidharth Malhorta-Kiara Advani, Gauhar Khan-Zair Darbar Snapped in Mumbai

The couple looks great together, while Zaid looks handsome in a mustard colour salwar kurta, Gauahar looks gorgeous in Cyan coloured Anarkali suit which featured golden embroidery. Gauahar wrote, “Hum bane Tum bane Ek Duje Ke Liye ….. ♥️ #10days @zaid_darbar Alhamdulillah .” Also Read - Gauahar Khan Shares Beautifully Captured Nikah Ceremony With Zaid Darbar, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The actor also shared that the gorgeous Anarkali suit was gifted by her sister Nigaar Khan. She wrote, “I’m wearing a very special suit . It was very lovingly made for my sis @nigaarzkhan ‘s wedding by her mom in law . With a lot of blessings. My sister couldn’t find an opportunity to wear it yet , so she made sure her sentiments stay alive by letting me wear it as newly wedded . Love u nix ♥️ ure blessed to have aunty’s love . ⭐️” Also Read - For Her Waleema, Gauahar Khan Stuns In Chaitali Barbhaya’s Beige Coloured Lehenga and Kurti

Check out the picture:

Gauahar and Zaid took social media by a storm with their wedding celebrations. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Gauahar’s wedding outfits. The couple tied the knot on December 25 and the duo married in a dreamy nikah ceremony. For their wedding, the couple twinned in royal ivory outfits. Zaid looked dashing in a sherwani, Gauahar was the prettiest bride in a heavily worked gharara set.

Their love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. The couple shared their story on Instagram and mentioned that their love blossomed during the lockdown period.