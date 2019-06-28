The Indian remake of iconic TV series, The Office, has finally started streaming on Hotstar and as fans pour out their verdict of the Hindi remake, the fashion police are already out with their opinion of the series star and Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan‘s sartorial elegance. Slaying at every digital appearance so far, the Chokra Jawaan star has once again left fans smitten with her look and even the fashion police can’t stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared her latest look from one of the promotional events for The Office and can be seen donning a beautiful easy-breezy summery attire. Wearing a blue and pink chequered strap dress, paired with pointed cream-coloured heels featuring a red heart each, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed before a lit garage-themed cafe. The post was captioned, “@tisharth_by_shivani outfit ! @louboutinworld footwear ! Loved it ! @devs213 #promotions #theOfficeIndia it’s out now on @hotstarspecials ! Watch it people !!! @applausesocial” (sic).

The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan keeps putting out sultry pictures which are enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.